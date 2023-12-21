DJI Mini 4 Pro gains ton of new functionality with holiday season firmware update

Tech giant DJI has released a major new firmware update for its latest sub-250-gram drone, Mini 4 Pro. The firmware significantly improves camera functions, aircraft safety, and device compatibility. Read on to see what all is new…

Many companies are in holiday mode at this time of year but the development team at DJI, clearly, did not give up on the grind in a hurry. To ensure that Mini 4 Pro users can take their aerial adventures up a notch this holiday season, the drone maker has released aircraft firmware v01.00.0300 and bumped up the remote controller to v02.00.0300 (DJI RC 2) and v01.01.0200 (DJI RC-N2). The DJI Fly app has also been updated to v1.12.4 for both iOS and Android platforms.

So, what exactly does the new firmware offer? Here are the highlights at a glance:

Adds Auto mode for ActiveTrack 360 Adds Vision Assist Adds Vision Positioning and Obstacle Sensing switch Adds 3x digital zoom for 12MP photo mode Adds support for taking five 48MP photos when using AEB and Burst Shooting Adds support for DJI Goggles 2, DJI Goggles Integra, and DJI RC Motion 2 Adds support for automatically activating Remote ID in the US only when the aircraft is used with an Intelligent Flight Battery Plus

And now, let’s dig deeper with improvements in the camera and shooting modes. With the new Auto mode for ActiveTrack 360, the Mini 4 Pro can go beyond just tracking a subject from a certain distance and altitude. Essentially, your footage will now become much more cinematic because the drone will perform a bunch of maneuvers automatically such as tracking the subject from different directions as well as ascending and spiraling around, like it would have in the Helix shooting mode.

Additionally, you can now zoom between 1x and 3x digitally in the 12MP photo mode, and take five 48MP photos when using AEB and Burst Shooting modes.

Coming to the new safety elements, Vision Assist is a feature that will help you anticipate obstacles in every direction during a flight. There are several scenarios where this capability can come in handy and you can read about them in a detailed post here. Further, you now have the ability to disable the downward-facing sensor on the Mini 4 Pro. This may prove useful in situations where you require a swift landing, such as when flying from a boat or a moving vehicle.

Another improvement from the point of view of regulatory compliance is the automatic activation of Remote ID when your aircraft tips over the 250-gram weight mark. The Intelligent Flight Battery Plus can give the Mini 4 Pro a truly impressive flight time of up to 45 minutes, but it also increases the weight of the aircraft. As such, Remote ID compliance becomes necessary for even those recreational users who would otherwise be exempt from the rule.

Finally, the travel-friendly drone is now compatible with DJI’s latest FPV gear: Goggles 2, Goggles Integra, and RC Motion 2. This means that Mini 4 Pro users can now experience the thrill of immersive flight by linking their drone with a video headset and a motion-sensing joystick. And the best part is that DJI currently is offering huge discounts on its FPV gear, including 20% off on the Goggles 2 Motion Combo and a 15% discount on the Goggles Integra Motion Combo.

Happy flying, and do tell us about your favorite new Mini 4 Pro feature in the comments below!

