The Buzz Podcast: What’s coming for the drone world 2024

This week Yifei and Seth discuss their predictions for the drone industry in 2024. From new consumer products and regulations to if there is a DJI-killer sitting dormant out there.

Enjoy the podcast? Shop DJI, Autel, or other drones at Amazon to support The Buzz!

The Buzz Podcast, hosted by DroneDJ, is a weekly podcast discussing the latest news on the drone industry. From DJI, Autel, and Skydio to public safety and delivery drones.

Hosts:

Seth Kurkowski

Yifei Zhao

Checkout more Buzz episodes:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.