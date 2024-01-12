DJI slashes Mini 3 drone prices by $90

Tech giant DJI is kicking off 2024 with a mega markdown on the popular sub-250-gram drone, Mini 3. With $90 in savings available across variants, there’s no better time for drone photography enthusiasts to treat themselves to a new flying camera.

You likely know the Mini 3 is an affordable, travel-friendly aircraft that comes with the same 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and f/1.7 aperture as the more expensive Mini 3 Pro. Its default photography mode churns out 12MP images, but DJI’s 4-in-1 pixel technology helps the drone to click 48MP photos, too. You can further record dazzling 4K/30fps HDR videos with true-to-life colors, both during the day and at night. And in the True Vertical Shooting mode, the camera can rotate 90 degrees to capture content that is perfect for TikTok and Instagram.

If your 2024 bucket list contains aerial adventures, you can grab a $90 discount across all variants of the Mini 3:

Mini 3 with RC-N1 (remote controller without screen) was earlier priced at $559 but is available for $469 now.

(remote controller without screen) was earlier priced at $559 but is available for $469 now. Mini 3 with DJI RC (remote controller with screen) has been marked down to $609 from its typical $699.

(remote controller with screen) has been marked down to $609 from its typical $699. The drone-only variant, without any remote controller, can now be bought for $379 instead of $469.

Buying only the aircraft is the most economical upgrade option for those who already own an RC-N1 controller. DJI Mini 3 uses the O2 digital video transmission system to deliver a 720p/30fps live feed from up to 10 km away, but the drone maker assures a more reliable connection throughout the flight, courtesy of improved anti-interference technology. Wind resistance, meanwhile, is capped at 10.7 m/s, which is good enough for the drone to hover steadily in place and deliver stable images in various conditions.

