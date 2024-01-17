DJI Mic 2 bundles are officially here, with new colors

Image: DJI

Today DJI announced standalone versions of its Mic 2 wireless audio system, an overall upgrade from the previous generation that release just a few years ago. While we already saw this initially release along side the Pocket 3, the new standalone version comes with a lot more great changes.

Same great mic, just better

Wireless audio systems made its way to the mainstream consumer market back in 2019 with RODE’s Wireless GO series of mics, DJI followed up in 2022 with its first generation mics. Along side now a frenzy of other offerings, these wireless mics have made capturing audio for your content way easier.

The DJI Mic 2 will continue that trend while also bringing more features to the mainstream. Similar to the RODE Wireless Pro mics, the DJI Mic 2 features 32-bit recording locally on the transmitter. The new mics also gain more advanced AI noise reduction. None of these are new announcements for today as we new these existed when the Mic 2 was announced along side the Pocket 3.

Reviews of these two features show positive and negative results. The 32-bit recording allows for more room on the backend to edit, capturing more on the top and bottom end. The AI noise cancellation is a bit mixed. No matter how good any noise cancellation algorithm is it will always reduce the audio quality. However, for those with less audio editing skills this will work just fine when recording noisy environments.

Image: DJI

For battery life, the transmitter and receiver have up to six hours of battery life each but can be extended to 18 hours with the charging case.

Finally having a standalone version

Before today the only way to buy the Mic 2 was in the creator bundle with the Pocket 3. However it did support use cases when disconnected. Recently a firmware update made it compatible to be directly connected to the Action 4, you could disconnect and use it on its own, and some found success connecting it to smartphones, although it sounded like pre-today firmware didn’t make that easy.

Now you will be able to buy the DJI Mic 2 in similar bundles as the first gen mic as well as individually. The largest bundle, and the one most of us will buy, will be the two transmitters and one receiver bundle. This gives you a newly designed charging case, which now features a locking latch, two DJI Mic 2 transmitters, and a revamped receiver. You can also bundle one transmitter and one receiver but without a charging case.

Both of these bundles will come with all the cables and adapters to connect to almost any device.

For the first time, however, you will also be able to buy just the DJI Mic 2 transmitter. The really exciting part is that they come in two colors, Pearl White and Shadow Black! However, different than what the leaks showed, I can’t find the Pearl White version of the transmitter-receiver bundle.

Image: DJI

Here’s what the damages will be on prices:

Two transmitters / one receiver (with charging case): $349

One transmitter / one receiver (no charging case): $219

DJI Mic 2 transmitter: $99

DJI Lavalier Mic: $39

Yup, we now have an official DJI lavalier mic to plug into the transmitter directly for more discrete audio recording. Personally I’ve had a few run ins with some lavaliers not working with the first generation mic so a first party one is nice to see finally.

A few other accessories that will be included with the Mic 2 will be a wind screen (with a easier audio jack connector), magnetic clip, and all the cables needed for charging and data transferring.

Easier connection to smartphones with Bluetooth

A big plus of the DJI Mic 2 over its predecessor is the upgrade in available devices it supports. Before if you wanted to connect the DJI Mic to a phone you would have to have a receiver. That option is still available with the new receiver which now offers a dial for better setting control (amen am I right?). The receiver also still has support for both USB-C and Lighting connectors.

However, you can now directly connect the Mic 2 transceiver to supported smartphones. DJI Mic 2’s bluetooth supports iPhones from the 15 to the XS, Google Pixel 8 through 5, Galaxy S23 through S21 (as well as the Z Flip4), and various other vivo, Huawei, and OnePlus phones. Hopefully new firmware is added that fixes troublesome connecting seen before.

This direct connection allows you to even take a photo or start and stop a recording with a press of a button on the transceiver (when supported).

The DJI Mic 2 is available to purchase today from the DJI website or even better, Amazon.

