Best DJI drone deals to shop this weekend for up to 30% off

If you can do with some savings right now, there are quite a few deals available on some of the best DJI drones and cameras. From the travel-friendly Mini 2 SE coming down to its lowest-ever price to the Osmo Action 4 camera seeing its first discount since launch, DJI’s January 2024 sale is a great opportunity to save on purchases both big and small. Here’s the complete lowdown…

See for yourself just how thrilling an immersive flight experience can be with the DJI Avata first-person view (FPV) drone. The Explorer Combo pairs the palm-sized Avata with Goggles Integra video headset and RC Motion 2 remote controller joystick, allowing drone users of all levels to easily navigate, maneuver, and explore the skies with the Avata in a unique manner. Typically priced at $1,278, the package is available for just $889 right now.

A fall 2023 release, Osmo Action 4 features a powerful 1/1.3-inch image sensor, wide f/2.8 aperture, and 2.4μm-equivalent pixel size to shoot 4K/120fps and provide a 155-degree ultra-wide FOV. You get multiple stabilization modes as well as a 10-bit D-Log M color mode that opens up a world of possibilities for postproduction. You can make this camera yours by shelling out only $299 today instead of paying $399 in full price.

The Air 2S was discontinued by DJI after the release of the dual-camera Air 3 last year, but at a discount price of $799, this easy-to-use drone and its impressive one-inch imaging sensor still provide enthusiasts with plenty of value for money. The Air 2S comes with a maximum flight time of 31 minutes and can capture 20 MP still images and video in 5.4K.

This highly portable and lightweight pocket camera boasts a 3-axis gimbal, 4K sensor, and wide-angle lens that captures fantastic image quality in both photo and video modes. Pocket 2 has an impressive battery life of 140 minutes and an audio system that consists of four strategically placed microphones. Right now, Pocket 2 can be scooped up for $399 after a 20% discount on its typical selling price.

Mini 2 SE weighs less than 249 g, which makes it exempt from registration and licensing requirements in several parts of the world for hobbyists. The aircraft comes with a 1/2.3-inch CMOS camera sensor that films video at 2.7K and delivers photos at 12 MP. Its advanced gimbal enables a 3-axis mechanical stabilization system for consistently smooth imagery. Right now, this drone is available to buy at its lowest-ever price of $299.

