Best DJI drone deals to shop this weekend for up to 30% off

Jan 19 2024
If you can do with some savings right now, there are quite a few deals available on some of the best DJI drones and cameras. From the travel-friendly Mini 2 SE coming down to its lowest-ever price to the Osmo Action 4 camera seeing its first discount since launch, DJI’s January 2024 sale is a great opportunity to save on purchases both big and small. Here’s the complete lowdown…

DJI Avata Explorer Combo: 30% off

See for yourself just how thrilling an immersive flight experience can be with the DJI Avata first-person view (FPV) drone. The Explorer Combo pairs the palm-sized Avata with Goggles Integra video headset and RC Motion 2 remote controller joystick, allowing drone users of all levels to easily navigate, maneuver, and explore the skies with the Avata in a unique manner. Typically priced at $1,278, the package is available for just $889 right now.

DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo: 25% off

A fall 2023 release, Osmo Action 4 features a powerful 1/1.3-inch image sensor, wide f/2.8 aperture, and 2.4μm-equivalent pixel size to shoot 4K/120fps and provide a 155-degree ultra-wide FOV. You get multiple stabilization modes as well as a 10-bit D-Log M color mode that opens up a world of possibilities for postproduction. You can make this camera yours by shelling out only $299 today instead of paying $399 in full price.

DJI Air 2S drone: 20% discount

The Air 2S was discontinued by DJI after the release of the dual-camera Air 3 last year, but at a discount price of $799, this easy-to-use drone and its impressive one-inch imaging sensor still provide enthusiasts with plenty of value for money. The Air 2S comes with a maximum flight time of 31 minutes and can capture 20 MP still images and video in 5.4K.

DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo: 20% off

This highly portable and lightweight pocket camera boasts a 3-axis gimbal, 4K sensor, and wide-angle lens that captures fantastic image quality in both photo and video modes. Pocket 2 has an impressive battery life of 140 minutes and an audio system that consists of four strategically placed microphones. Right now, Pocket 2 can be scooped up for $399 after a 20% discount on its typical selling price.

DJI Mini 2 SE drone: 12% discount

Mini 2 SE weighs less than 249 g, which makes it exempt from registration and licensing requirements in several parts of the world for hobbyists. The aircraft comes with a 1/2.3-inch CMOS camera sensor that films video at 2.7K and delivers photos at 12 MP. Its advanced gimbal enables a 3-axis mechanical stabilization system for consistently smooth imagery. Right now, this drone is available to buy at its lowest-ever price of $299.

