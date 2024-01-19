DJI Mic 2 vs. DJI Mic: What exactly is new?

So, the second generation of DJI’s audio recording solution, Mic 2, is now available to buy with prices starting at $219. But how is this new offering by the tech giant different from the original DJI Mic? And if you’re a content creator, vlogger, podcaster, or filmmaker, should you invest in one?

1. Design changes and new color options

Mic 2 upgrades Mic’s design with a sleek metal charging case that offers additional security with a locking latch to protect against drops. Moreover, the wireless recording transmitters are now available in two colors, Shadow Black and Pearl White, so you pick one that suits your aesthetic better.

2. Battery life and performance improvements

Compared to DJI’s OG audio recording device, Mic 2 stands out with an extended total operating time. Both microphones feature a 14-hour internal recording capability without compression, but Mic 2’s total operating time of 18 hours is a cool 20% increase over the original Mic’s 15-hour lifespan. Additionally, the Mic 2’s capacity to support 32-bit float internal recording allows it to adapt seamlessly to complex sound environments, capturing nuances of sounds, from quiet whispers to booming decibel levels. This level of flexibility proves extremely valuable in erratic noise scenarios and offers more options for post-production fine-tuning.

3. Direct Bluetooth connectivity

Mic 2 maintains DJI Mic’s impressive 250-meter range while adding to the device’s connectivity options. It offers dual compatibility with Lightning and USB-C on smartphones, improved digital audio playback, and most importantly, direct Bluetooth connectivity. Camera users benefit from the upgraded 3.5mm TRS cable connection, enabling automatic power synchronization with the camera. Mic 2’s advanced digital audio capabilities, shared with computers via USB-C, further enhance integration with recording setups. In contrast, the original Mic had simpler connectivity options, providing analog audio over Lightning for smartphones and stereo digital audio via USB-C.

4. Bigger display screen and enhanced control

Mic 2 upgrades from the 0.95-inch screen of the original Mic to a larger 1.1-inch OLED display and introduces a precision dial for easy audio settings adjustments. Meaning, you can now fine-tune parameters like gain, volume, and brightness to achieve an optimal audio setup even more effortlessly. Mic 2 further retains the highly acclaimed magnetic clip-on design of the original DJI Mic, so you can quickly attach the device to jacket collars, shirts, or dresses in fast-paced environments where time is crucial.

All in all, the DJI Mic 2 offers sizable improvements over the original DJI Mic, including superior Bluetooth connectivity and digital audio playback through Lightning and USB-C. Its upgraded design features a stylish metal case with a secure latch and transmitters are now available in an additional color. Check out buying options here.

