DJI releases new firmware updates for Mini 2, Mini 2 SE drones

If you fly the DJI Mini 2 or the Mini 2 SE drone, a new firmware update is now available to download and install.

Tech giant DJI has released new software packages for most of its drones in the popular sub-250-gram category in the last few days. These upgrades are exciting because they aren’t basic optimizations or bug fixes, but pack in some useful new features as well.

The Mini 3 Pro, for instance, now offers additional gain and expo settings which users can play around with to get more smooth and cinematic footage from their drone. The $469 Mini 3 has gained a new 48MP photo mode to capture images with more pixels, which is great for taking photo prints as well as for having more flexibility while cropping an image.

In the meantime, fresh features that have arrived for the Mini 2 and Mini 2 SE drones are the options to reset all settings and clear all data from the aircraft.

Simply scroll down to the bottom of the “About” tab and tap “Reset All Settings” to turn back the camera, gimbal, and safety settings to default. This is handy if you want to reset everything back to factory settings and start setting the drone up from scratch.

You can also tap “Clear All Data” and delete all the data stored in the internal storage and microSD card, including flight logs, in addition to resetting all settings to default. This, of course, will be useful when you’re looking to sell your drone and upgrade to a more capable model.

Just keep in mind that if your drone is involved in an accident and you’re trying to claim a replacement under DJI Care Refresh, the company would need to access your flight log data.

The new Mini 2 aircraft version to look out for is 01.07.0200, while for Mini 2 SE, you need to download aircraft v01.00.0360. The RC-N1 remote controller that works with both drone models can be updated to v04.11.020, along with the latest version of the Fly app.

