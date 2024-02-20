SkyeBrowse intros affordable 3D mapping alternative to expensive photogrammetry software

Drone reality capture platform SkyeBrowse says it is introducing a new, cost-effective tier — SkyeBrowse Lite — that would allow professionals and hobbyists to generate high-quality 3D models without resorting to expensive photogrammetry software.

SkyeBrowse recently updated its platform to improve both 2D mapping and 3D modeling outputs. In addition to DJI and Autel drone footage, the software also accepts videos from smartphones, action cameras, and other cameras.

Related: How to use DJI Avata drone for indoor mapping with SkyeBrowse

According to Bobby Ouyang, cofounder and CEO of SkyeBrowse, the new Lite pricing model that starts at $49/month is ideal for users in real estate, construction, and roofing industries. “SkyeBrowse Lite offers an efficient and cost-effective solution to anyone in need of high-quality 3D modeling. Say goodbye to the days of expensive photogrammetry software, with prices traditionally soaring above $300 per month,” says Ouyang.

Key features of SkyeBrowse Lite include:

Priority processing : Immediate access to models, crucial for time-sensitive sectors.

: Immediate access to models, crucial for time-sensitive sectors. Comprehensive tool access : Utilize all standard SkyeBrowse tools without having to unlock them individually for each model, enhancing project versatility.

: Utilize all standard SkyeBrowse tools without having to unlock them individually for each model, enhancing project versatility. Higher accuracy and resolution: The generated 2D maps and 3D models will be more accurate and look better than the Freemium models that SkyeBrowse offers.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the different pricing models that SkyeBrowse offers today:

In a nutshell, with Lite, you will have access to all your models and tools for the duration of your subscription. Your models will not be archived after a month, and you will not need to unlock individual models with Pay Per Model. Lite 3D models will also be more accurate than the Freemium tier, but less accurate than the Ultra resolution Premium tier.

Read more: DJI Mini 3 Pro transforms into a barcode-scanning drone

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.