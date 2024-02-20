 Skip to main content

SkyeBrowse intros affordable 3D mapping alternative to expensive photogrammetry software

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Feb 20 2024 - 1:31 am PT
1 Comment
skyebrowse lite cost

Drone reality capture platform SkyeBrowse says it is introducing a new, cost-effective tier — SkyeBrowse Lite — that would allow professionals and hobbyists to generate high-quality 3D models without resorting to expensive photogrammetry software.

SkyeBrowse recently updated its platform to improve both 2D mapping and 3D modeling outputs. In addition to DJI and Autel drone footage, the software also accepts videos from smartphones, action cameras, and other cameras.

Related: How to use DJI Avata drone for indoor mapping with SkyeBrowse

According to Bobby Ouyang, cofounder and CEO of SkyeBrowse, the new Lite pricing model that starts at $49/month is ideal for users in real estate, construction, and roofing industries. “SkyeBrowse Lite offers an efficient and cost-effective solution to anyone in need of high-quality 3D modeling. Say goodbye to the days of expensive photogrammetry software, with prices traditionally soaring above $300 per month,” says Ouyang.

Key features of SkyeBrowse Lite include:

  • Priority processing: Immediate access to models, crucial for time-sensitive sectors.
  • Comprehensive tool access: Utilize all standard SkyeBrowse tools without having to unlock them individually for each model, enhancing project versatility.
  • Higher accuracy and resolution: The generated 2D maps and 3D models will be more accurate and look better than the Freemium models that SkyeBrowse offers.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the different pricing models that SkyeBrowse offers today:

In a nutshell, with Lite, you will have access to all your models and tools for the duration of your subscription. Your models will not be archived after a month, and you will not need to unlock individual models with Pay Per Model. Lite 3D models will also be more accurate than the Freemium tier, but less accurate than the Ultra resolution Premium tier.

Read more: DJI Mini 3 Pro transforms into a barcode-scanning drone

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

SkyeBrowse

SkyeBrowse
3D modelling

3D modelling

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.