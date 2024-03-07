 Skip to main content

DJI releases new Action 2 camera bundles with 4x storage

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Mar 7 2024 - 5:51 am PT
Tech giant DJI has launched two new versions of its most innovative action camera, Action 2. The upgraded Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo and Action 2 Power Combo expand the internal recording limit from 32GB to 128GB for increased storage. Plus you get more versatile magnetic accessories in the box, such as a headband.

Action 2 is a lightweight and flexible modular action camera that offers unique first-person view (FPV) shots in 4K/120fps. Simply snap on any of its diverse accessories and you can capture life on the go. For instance, you can attach this camera to a helmet to film an FPV bike ride, mount it on a surfboard to capture a breaking wave, or clip it to your shirt to create an easy, hands-free city tour timelapse.

The dustproof, waterproof, and drop-proof camera offers a variety of intelligent features, including:

  • Slow Motion: Record video in slow motion to capture transient moments with permanence.
  • Hyperlapse and Timelapse: Control the perception of time with Timelapse and Hyperlapse to capture unique content with the effect of the world moving faster around you. During Hyperlapse recording, you can switch to and from regular-speed recording for even more creative options.
  • QuickClip: Set the device to take short 10-, 15-, or 30-second videos, perfect for social media.
  • Livestream: Use DJI Action 2 to broadcast a livestream with a stable stream output of up to 1080p/30fps.
  • UVC: Utilize DJI Action 2 as a USB video device class (UVC) for your computer and capture high-quality video for conference calls and live gaming broadcasts.

In addition, Action 2 is compatible with Gyroflow, an open-source post-processing video stabilization software. So, whether you’re a professional videographer, an adrenaline junkie, or simply someone who loves to document their adventures, Action 2 with its expanded storage is the perfect tool to help you capture high-quality video and photos.

What’s included in the new Action 2 combos?

DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo includes a camera unit, a front touchscreen module, a magnetic protective case, a magnetic lanyard, a magnetic headband, a magnetic adapter mount, and a power cable.

DJI Action 2 Power Combo, meanwhile, includes a camera unit, a power combo, a magnetic protective case, a magnetic lanyard, a magnetic headband, a magnetic adapter mount, and a power cable. It is great value for money if you are looking for longer battery life, wearable recording, and expandability.

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

