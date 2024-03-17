DJI updates Terra drone mapping software

Terra, the all-in-one drone mapping solution from DJI, has received a new update. Version 4.0.8 of the software packs in several bug fixes and optimizations to elevate the user experience.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest update of DJI Terra, a software that surveyors or project managers need to plan, visualize, process, and analyze aerial data:

What’s new in DJI Terra

Supports unbinding licenses by users.

Adds access to FAQs, tutorials, and DJI Support on the Help Center.

Supports certain vertical coordinate systems for Germany and Mexico.

Fixes the decreased efficiency issue for LiDAR point cloud reconstruction on Terra v4.0.0.

Fixes the issue where users cannot use aerotriangulation output from Terra v3.9.0 to perform 3D reconstruction on Terra v4.0.0.

Do note that for v3.8 and later versions, when using the free trial license and Education license from the official website and performing charged functions in LiDAR point cloud reconstruction, the maximum size of imported files cannot exceed 8 GB. For v3.9 and later versions, you must use a computer device with an NVIDIA graphics card to obtain the license.

For DJI Terra v4.0.0 and later versions, it is recommended to use an NVIDIA graphics card (4 GB) with a computing power of 6.1 or above. Also, for v4.0.0 and later versions, the online license can no longer be used after DJI Terra is offline for 3 days.

