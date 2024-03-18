DJI FPV Remote Controller 3, RC Motion 3 hit the FCC database

New DJI drone products have just made their way to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database. The DJI FPV Remote Controller 3 and RC Motion 3 are now listed with the FCC, indicating the imminent release of new first-person view offerings from the world’s biggest consumer drone maker.

DJI’s FPV Remote Controller is built for racing and freestyle drone pilots. It supports immersive flights on both the DJI FPV drone and the palm-sized Avata. The current version — DJI FPV Remote Controller 2 — features an ergonomic design with Hall effect control sticks for a pleasant operating experience.

The FCC label for DJI FPV Remote Controller 3 (above) indicates that it will be powered by a high-capacity 2,600 mAh battery (approx. 9 hours), which is the same as its predecessor. But improvements in design and transmission can be expected.

The RC Motion, meanwhile, is designed for single-hand FPV flying. Its convenient and responsive control allows even beginners to quickly enjoy the fun of motion-based flight control. You control the flight direction with just a slight turn of the wrist, and in tandem with the joystick, you can easily navigate, maneuver, and explore the sky in a completely unique way.

RC Motion 3 will also be powered by a 2,600 mAh battery, but DJI might have worked on improving the user comfort while reducing the weight of the controller. Here’s the FCC label for Motion 3:

The FPV Remote Controller 3 and RC Motion 3’s FCC paperwork comes at a time when speculations about DJI Avata 2 are rife. According to leakers OsitaLV and Igor Bogdanov, Avata 2 could feature bigger propellers for improved flight performance and come bundled with new FPV goggles, DJI Goggles 3.

👉As for the rest…the preparation process is underway. I'm more interested in DJI Goggles 3.#dji #djigoggles3 pic.twitter.com/mLruNo5VaQ — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) March 10, 2024

Avata 2 is further speculated to feature a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, capturing 48MP photos and 4K videos with a stabilization tech stack of RockSteady 3.0+, HorizonSteady, and HorizonBalancing.

The products are rumored to be released early next month.

