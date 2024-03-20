 Skip to main content

China reveals drone capable of dividing into several effective UAVs

Bruce Crumley  | Mar 20 2024
China continues its cutting-edge development of drone and robotic technologies with the creation of what researchers say is the first UAV capable of separating into several individual aerial craft that can continue operating with a high degree of efficiency.

The modular, splitting drone capability was developed by researchers at Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and first reported by the South Morning China Post. It described a UAV visually similar to a large consumer craft, but which can be separated while in flight to up to six smaller monocopters that continue functioning effectively. 

Indeed, according to details pulled from a peer-reviewed paper that lead researcher Shi Zhiwei published in February, once broken apart the smaller UAVs operate at nearly double the flight efficiency of other monocopters. China’s unified drone, meanwhile, is described as functioning far more effectively than previously tested assemblies of individual craft. 

The secret to that, it would appear, comes from contrasting design approaches. China’s new method aimed to enable a drone built as a single craft to be broken down into several fully functional smaller vehicles, contrary to earlier concepts that combined individual UAVs to get them operating together in conjoined position.

Inspired by the unique makeup of maple seeds, the robust puzzle-formation drone can fly considerable distances in inclement conditions, then break apart into up to half a dozen smaller craft performing missions including reconnaissance, subject tracking, and even attacks.

That capability could provide several advantages in military scenarios

The endurance of the unified UAV could allow it to get deeper into enemy airspace than individual craft, then perform up to 40% more effectively than most stand-alone drones deployed in a swarm.

Meanwhile, the dividing abilities of the Chinese innovation might likely confound both manual and automated anti-drone assets, which would initially identify and plan response action to an individual UAV, only to discover it multiplying upon reaching the target.

Image: Valentin Lacoste/Unsplash

Drone research

China

Author

Bruce Crumley

Bruce Crumley is journalist and writer who has worked for Fortune, Sports Illustrated, the New York Times, The Guardian, AFP, and was Paris correspondent and bureau chief for Time magazine specializing in political and terrorism reporting. He splits his time between Paris and Biarritz, and is the author of novel Maika‘i Stink Eye.