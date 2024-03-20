Drone Racing League wants to hire more female drone pilots

Intending to close the gender gap in tech-powered sports, professional drone racing property Drone Racing League (DRL) is looking to recruit more women pilots.

DRL has launched a new initiative called “Women Taking Flight” in partnership with the US Air Force. The duo plans to organize drone racing competitions and esports tournaments to recruit women drone pilots to fly in DRL as well as the Air Force. A new STEM curriculum is also in the works to encourage more women to participate in traditionally male-dominated spaces.

With DRL’s female fandom recently quadrupling in size, the goal is to inspire women and girls to pursue their dream careers as drone pilots, athletes, and engineers. At the same time, DRL wants to help female pilots develop the skills needed to compete on the highest stages.

To this end, top women drone racers will be invited to train with DRL championship winners and compete in an esports tournament on DRL SIM, a true-to-life drone racing video game. Most promising talent will get a chance to receive a professional contract in the league.

“The Drone Racing League continues to be a valued partner that shares our passion for technology, speed, and precision. Through the DRL Women Taking Flight program, the Air Force is able to connect with a talented group of drone pilots, as well as tech innovators and their audience,” says Barry Dickey, Air Force Recruiting Service’s chief marketing officer.

Women currently account for only 5% of pilots, receive a mere 15% of the US sports media coverage despite participating in nearly half of all sports competitions, and hold less than 27% of tech-related jobs even though diverse organizations are eight times more likely to achieve better business outcomes, according to the Centre for Aviation, Wasserman and Deloitte respectively.

DRL is positive its new program will open new horizons for women in drone racing, sports, and STEM and set a new standard for diversity and inclusion in the sky and beyond.

Read more: DJI teases new product launch — but it’s not Avata 2 drone

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.