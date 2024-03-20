 Skip to main content

DJI teases new product launch — but it’s not Avata 2 drone

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Mar 20 2024 - 4:55 am PT
0 Comments
dji new drone launch march 26 product event

DJI has announced the launch date for the next innovative creation that would join its acclaimed lineup of technology solutions. The company has dropped a short teaser for a launch event slated for March 26. And while fans are excited about the Avata 2 first-person view (FPV) drone that has just hit the US FCC database, this product may not be it.

The teaser for the March product launch comes from DJI’s enterprise solutions arm that develops high-end drones for public safety, industrial inspections, surveying, mapping, etc. As it usually does to build anticipation, the drone maker has revealed only a part of the product in the teaser and kept other details obscured by mist. The teaser is accompanied by a message — “Easy Operation, Superior Results.”

DJI doesn’t appear to be pointing to a consumer-focused FPV drone with this teaser. But readers may recall that Avata 2 is not the only new DJI drone that has received the green signal from the FCC test bench recently. Last month, it was the DJI Dock 2 drone-in-a-box solution and DJI Matrice 3D and Matrice 3TD drones that showed up in the FCC database.

And if this teaser is indeed pointing to the Dock 2 and accompanying drones, there’s quite a bit that we already know about the products since they were officially released in China in November 2023.

Also see: Drone Racing League wants to hire more female drone pilots

In a nutshell, Dock 2 is an upgraded drone-in-a-box from DJI with a key differentiator being its lightweight design that makes transportation more convenient. Compared to the previous generation, the volume and weight of the autonomous docking solution have been reduced by 75% and 68% respectively.

We also know that Dock 2 is designed for use with the new DJI Matrice 3D/3TD series drones for applications such as high-precision surveying and mapping or security and inspection jobs.

While the Matrice 3D comes with a 12 MP telephoto camera and a 20MP wide-angle camera with a mechanical shutter, the Matrice 3TD sports a thermal camera in addition to a telephone and wide-angle camera (without mechanical shutter). Both aircraft come with IP54 protection and a flight time of 50 minutes for large-area operations.

Stay tuned for further updates as the countdown to the big reveal begins.

Read more: Everything you need to know about complying with FAA’s drone Remote ID rule

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.