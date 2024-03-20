DJI teases new product launch — but it’s not Avata 2 drone

DJI has announced the launch date for the next innovative creation that would join its acclaimed lineup of technology solutions. The company has dropped a short teaser for a launch event slated for March 26. And while fans are excited about the Avata 2 first-person view (FPV) drone that has just hit the US FCC database, this product may not be it.

The teaser for the March product launch comes from DJI’s enterprise solutions arm that develops high-end drones for public safety, industrial inspections, surveying, mapping, etc. As it usually does to build anticipation, the drone maker has revealed only a part of the product in the teaser and kept other details obscured by mist. The teaser is accompanied by a message — “Easy Operation, Superior Results.”

March 26, 2024 | 9 PM (EDT)

DJI doesn’t appear to be pointing to a consumer-focused FPV drone with this teaser. But readers may recall that Avata 2 is not the only new DJI drone that has received the green signal from the FCC test bench recently. Last month, it was the DJI Dock 2 drone-in-a-box solution and DJI Matrice 3D and Matrice 3TD drones that showed up in the FCC database.

And if this teaser is indeed pointing to the Dock 2 and accompanying drones, there’s quite a bit that we already know about the products since they were officially released in China in November 2023.

In a nutshell, Dock 2 is an upgraded drone-in-a-box from DJI with a key differentiator being its lightweight design that makes transportation more convenient. Compared to the previous generation, the volume and weight of the autonomous docking solution have been reduced by 75% and 68% respectively.

We also know that Dock 2 is designed for use with the new DJI Matrice 3D/3TD series drones for applications such as high-precision surveying and mapping or security and inspection jobs.

While the Matrice 3D comes with a 12 MP telephoto camera and a 20MP wide-angle camera with a mechanical shutter, the Matrice 3TD sports a thermal camera in addition to a telephone and wide-angle camera (without mechanical shutter). Both aircraft come with IP54 protection and a flight time of 50 minutes for large-area operations.

