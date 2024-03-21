Huge discounts on Mavic 3 Classic (DJI RC), Avata drone models

Image: DJI

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is now live with massive discounts on the DJI Mavic 3 Classic (DJI RC) and Avata Explorer first-person view (FPV) drone models.

DJI is offering some serious savings on the Mavic 3 Classic drone that features the same 4/3 CMOS 20 MP camera, 46-minute maximum flight time, and O3+ transmission system as the original Mavic 3 drone, without an additional telephoto lens. With the current Amazon discount, you can grab this drone with a DJI RC 5.5-inch display screen remote controller for only $1,399 instead of the typical $1,749.

Mavic 3 Classic captures up to 5.1K/50 fps, 4K/60 fps, and 1080p/60fps using H.264 and H.265 encoders. In slow-motion applications, the drone captures video at 4K/120fps and 1080p/200fps. Its 24mm equivalent focal length lens opens to an adjustable aperture spanning f/2.8 to f/11 for 12.8 stops of native dynamic range. When light hits the 20 MP sensor, it is processed in 12-bit RAW for photography and 10-bit D-Log for video, accurately conveying the vivid colors, peak highlights, and detail-rich shadows.

But if you’re seeking a more immersive flight experience, check out the DJI Avata Explorer Combo which is available for $829 right now after an incredible discount of 31%. This bundle pairs the palm-sized 4K drone with Goggles Integra video headset and RC Motion 2 remote controller joystick, allowing users of all levels to navigate, maneuver, and uniquely explore the skies easily.

Avata has an outstanding imaging system that outstrips those found on any FPV racer drone. Avata comes with a 1/1.7-inch 48 MP Photo CMOS sensor with an f/2.8 aperture and an ultra-wide-angle lens with a viewing angle of up to 155 degrees. The wider field of view enables immersive aerial photography and videography at up to 4k/60fps, as well as slow-motion footage at 2.7K/100fps.

The drone further supports 10-bit video, which offers a wealth of color information for tuning the color mix of your video in post. And finally, there’s 20GB of internal storage space available, which means you have the freedom and spontaneity to get creative even without a microSD card installed in the onboard drive.

