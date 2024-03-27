Autel EVO II V3 drones get remote controller Wi-Fi casting feature

Autel Robotics has released a new firmware update for EVO II drones using the V3 chipset. The software bundle packs in an important new feature, plus several bug fixes and optimizations.

Firmware version 1.1.66 is now available to download for the EVO II V3 drones, which come with increased range and better imaging capabilities compared to previous generations. Along with the aircraft firmware, you will need to update the Autel Explorer app to v3.1.87 and your Android system (V3 Smart Controller) to v1.3.9.13.

The most significant upgrade that this new firmware brings is the ability to cast the Smart Controller screen on another device using Wi-Fi. In addition, the firmware optimizes the aircraft’s geo-awareness in the European region. The new software package also optimizes EVO II V3 drones’ Remote ID performance in the United States, Japan, and European region while fixing some other known issues.

To update the app to the latest version (3.1.87), first update your Android system to v1.3.9.13 because it will then automatically update the app. Also, if your firmware version does not include the GPS version, or if it is not on the latest version, you can update the firmware v1.1.66 again to optimize your GPS performance. See how to upgrade the firmware on your EVO II here.

