Insta360’s free desktop editing software just received a huge update

Insta360, the imaging company that has revolutionized 360-degree video and stills for the masses, has announced a significant update to its free desktop editing software Insta360 Studio. Among other things, you can now combine multiple 360 files in a single timeline and work on multiple edits simultaneously.

Insta360 Studio is compatible with all Insta360 consumer action cameras, including the AI-rich Insta360 Ace Pro, the highly versatile X3, and the super affordable ONE X2. Here’s what you can expect when you download the update from the Insta360 website for Windows or Apple’s macOS:

Merge multiple clips and work on multiple edits: So, you’ve shot a bunch of clips on your Insta360 camera and want to combine them into a single edit? Previously, this would have required an additional workflow outside of Insta360 Studio. But now, you can just cut and merge the clips the way you want. Simply start a new project, then add the clips to the timeline that you wish to include. You can trim and adjust the order as desired for a super convenient desktop edit. In addition, you can now undertake multiple edits at the same time. Just start a new project, then switch back and forth between projects with a click.

Music, text, and transitions: Insta360 Studio now offers a bunch of creative editing options such as background music, text, or plug-and-play transitions. More specifically, you can now choose from a wide selection of free songs or import your own mp3 files. You can also add various text animations and effects to your video and customize them as you wish. And you can further speed up the edit through pre-loaded transitions that include all kinds of camera movements and special effects. Check them out in the video below:

Improved editing efficiency: The software update also packs in several other satisfying additions that will help to speed up your editing process:

Right-click to add keyframes : Previously, adding a keyframe required two actions — clicking on the timeline and then reframing or adjusting the clip. Now, just right-click and make your adjustments in the same movement/action.

: Previously, adding a keyframe required two actions — clicking on the timeline and then reframing or adjusting the clip. Now, just right-click and make your adjustments in the same movement/action. Synced editing : After importing and editing a file on the new Media page, your changes will be reflected in any ongoing projects and inside the Temporary Media folder.

: After importing and editing a file on the new Media page, your changes will be reflected in any ongoing projects and inside the Temporary Media folder. Speed Editor : Customize the speed of clips on your timeline precisely and easily. You can now even adjust the speed of multiple clips simultaneously.

: Customize the speed of clips on your timeline precisely and easily. You can now even adjust the speed of multiple clips simultaneously. Easy access to regularly used media: You can add often-used files (end cards, regular background music, logos, etc.) in the new General Media folder, so they’re always handy.

