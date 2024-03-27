New productivity software for spray drone operators

Iowa-based agriculture spray drone service provider Rantizo has launched new software that makes it easier for operators to manage jobs, gather billing information, and collect compliance data.

Rantizo has made its AcreConnect software public after several months of a beta program. Real spray drone operators tested the application on their phones and laptops and provided the company with feedback on the features and benefits of the software.

“We’ve been working with our operator network to understand their biggest challenges out in the field and address them with software,” says Jeff Holman, who heads product and technology at Rantizo. “Customers told us what features help them save time and fly more.”

So, what exactly can AcreConnect do? Spray drone operators can use it to create work orders and generate product usage reports. The software further creates “As Covered” or “As Applied” maps to verify the areas that have been sprayed and manage compliance. All these features can help drone operators to streamline business operations. Moreover, purchasing the software makes operators eligible for Rantizo’s in-network operator benefits, including access to new jobs in the area.

“We are always trying to deliver more value to our nationwide network of operators,” says Rantizo CEO Mariah Scott. “AcreConnect software is designed not only to help make drone spraying more efficient but to help spray drone operators grow their business.”

