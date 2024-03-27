 Skip to main content

New productivity software for spray drone operators

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Mar 27 2024 - 1:48 am PT
0 Comments
Rantizo AcreConnect spray drone software jobs

Iowa-based agriculture spray drone service provider Rantizo has launched new software that makes it easier for operators to manage jobs, gather billing information, and collect compliance data.

Rantizo has made its AcreConnect software public after several months of a beta program. Real spray drone operators tested the application on their phones and laptops and provided the company with feedback on the features and benefits of the software.

“We’ve been working with our operator network to understand their biggest challenges out in the field and address them with software,” says Jeff Holman, who heads product and technology at Rantizo. “Customers told us what features help them save time and fly more.”

So, what exactly can AcreConnect do? Spray drone operators can use it to create work orders and generate product usage reports. The software further creates “As Covered” or “As Applied” maps to verify the areas that have been sprayed and manage compliance. All these features can help drone operators to streamline business operations. Moreover, purchasing the software makes operators eligible for Rantizo’s in-network operator benefits, including access to new jobs in the area.

“We are always trying to deliver more value to our nationwide network of operators,” says Rantizo CEO Mariah Scott. “AcreConnect software is designed not only to help make drone spraying more efficient but to help spray drone operators grow their business.”

Read more: New tech unlocks autonomous drone delivery in urban areas

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Agriculture

Agriculture
Rantizo

Rantizo

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.