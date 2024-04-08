New DJI Dock 2 firmware brings Silent mode, trial flights

DJI has released a new firmware update for its latest drone-in-a-box, Dock 2. The firmware comes with a bunch of new features and optimized functions for live flight controls through FlightHub 2.

Building on the success of its predecessor, Dock 2 packs in a plethora of unique features and capabilities for remote drone operations in emergency response, construction management, surveying, and asset inspection.

The new DJI Dock 2 firmware and aircraft version is 09.02.0108. You will also need to update the remote controller firmware to v02.01.0319 to ensure compatibility between the three products. The Intelligent Flight Battery version compatible with this update is 26.03.00.44, while the DJI Pilot 2 app and DJI Assistant 2 (enterprise series) can now be upgraded to v9.2.0.25 and v2.1.12 respectively.

Here’s what is new in this firmware update:

Adds support for Trial Flight. Users can assess the task performance and media file transfer performance after completing dock configuration.

Adds support for Silent mode. In this mode, the operation noise will be reduced and the cooling performance of the air conditioning system will be slightly affected.

Adds support for transferring and managing the unlocking licenses and updating the flight safety database in DJI FlightHub 2.

Adds support for switching between camera views in the dock live view to check inside or outside the dock.

Adds support for Flight Trajectory Playback. Users can view the flight trajectory in the Task Plan Library after completing a planned task.

Optimized functions for live flight controls.

