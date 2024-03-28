 Skip to main content

St. Louis law bans unauthorized drone surveillance flights

Avatar for Bruce Crumley  | Mar 28 2024 - 1:17 am PT
1 Comment
St. Louis drone

It is now illegal for anyone to pilot a commercial drone in St. Louis in what could be considered a surveillance operation without written permission from the city, thanks to a single, divisive operator.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed Board Bill Number 199 into law Tuesday, according to local media reports, banning commercial UAV flights that threaten the privacy rights of individuals or their property. The city’s Board of Aldermen previously passed the amendment to the municipal code in a unanimous response to out-of-state startup SMS Novel’s efforts to conduct drone overflight surveillance on the Gravois Park neighborhood, despite objections from most residents. 

As DroneDJ reported in January, SMS Novel has been inflaming tempers of inhabitants and officials by pursuing its controversial UAV monitoring of the area as a crime-fighting service. In reaction, officials voted to amend the St. Louis Code of Ordinances “to regulate the commercial use of drones and impose community-based safety regulations and restrictions on the operation of drones and other UAS.”

That is now law, meaning any companies flying craft on business missions need to get a permit to avoid potential complaints of illegal surveillance within 25 feet of people or their property without their authorization.

Exemptions are made for media outlets and first responders, with the caveat the law doesn’t “preempt federal aviation rules or state law; including a severability clause and emergency clause.”

SMS Novel, which has said it has launched the drone streaming services for subscribing clients in a few other US cities, describes itself as a “faith-based” company providing “on-demand drone service for security, events, or creativity.” The startup’s owner has reportedly said he would sue St. Louis if Jones signed the ordinance into law. 

That could still happen, though – true to his record in previous controversies that his varied business plans have provoked in other states – he appears to have moved on to other projects already.

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

drone laws

drone laws
Drone Surveillance

Drone Surveillance
Privacy

Author

Avatar for Bruce Crumley Bruce Crumley

Bruce Crumley is journalist and writer who has worked for Fortune, Sports Illustrated, the New York Times, The Guardian, AFP, and was Paris correspondent and bureau chief for Time magazine specializing in political and terrorism reporting. He splits his time between Paris and Biarritz, and is the author of novel Maika‘i Stink Eye.