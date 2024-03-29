DJI improves Osmo Action 4 image quality with firmware update

DJI has released a new firmware update for its latest and most advanced action camera, Osmo Action 4. The firmware enhances the image and sound quality while squashing some pesky bugs to ensure smoother operation across the board.

The new Osmo Action 4 firmware version is 01.04.05.10, and it requires DJI Mimo App v1.12.0 or above for optimum operation. The full firmware change log is below:

Optimized processing algorithm to significantly upgrade the image quality when recording video at 30 fps or lower.

Added auto power-off function for DJI Mic 2 Transmitter. When a transmitter is not connected to a device and is not recording independently for more than 15 minutes, the transmitter will automatically power off. When a transmitter is connected to the camera, you can tap Settings > Wireless Mic > Auto Power Off to enable the function. (The firmware of the transmitter should be v04.03.08.31 or above.)

Optimized the recording gain for DJI Mic 2 Transmitter and recording volume performance.

Fixed some minor bugs.

DJI Action 4 first hit the shelves in August 2023. The camera comes equipped with a powerful 1/1.3-inch image sensor, wide f/2.8 aperture, and 2.4μm-equivalent pixel size to shoot 4K/120fps and provide a 155-degree ultra-wide FOV. To improve the stability and image quality even further, you get multiple stabilization modes, such as RockSteady 3.0/3.0+ for FPV footage and HorizonBalancing/HorizonSteady for horizontal shots.

Action 4 boasts a 10-bit D-Log M color mode that opens up a world of possibilities for postproduction with one billion colors and a wider dynamic range. The camera can film for over 2.5 hours in moderate temperatures and up to 150 minutes in temperatures as low as -20°C (-4°F). Plus, you get fast-charging capabilities, meaning the battery fills up to 80% in just 18 minutes of charging.

