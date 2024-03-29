 Skip to main content

DJI improves Osmo Action 4 image quality with firmware update

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Mar 29 2024 - 6:17 am PT
0 Comments
dji osmo action 4 camera image quality firmware update

DJI has released a new firmware update for its latest and most advanced action camera, Osmo Action 4. The firmware enhances the image and sound quality while squashing some pesky bugs to ensure smoother operation across the board.

The new Osmo Action 4 firmware version is 01.04.05.10, and it requires DJI Mimo App v1.12.0 or above for optimum operation. The full firmware change log is below:

  • Optimized processing algorithm to significantly upgrade the image quality when recording video at 30 fps or lower.
  • Added auto power-off function for DJI Mic 2 Transmitter. When a transmitter is not connected to a device and is not recording independently for more than 15 minutes, the transmitter will automatically power off. When a transmitter is connected to the camera, you can tap Settings > Wireless Mic > Auto Power Off to enable the function. (The firmware of the transmitter should be v04.03.08.31 or above.)
  • Optimized the recording gain for DJI Mic 2 Transmitter and recording volume performance.
  • Fixed some minor bugs.

DJI Action 4 first hit the shelves in August 2023. The camera comes equipped with a powerful 1/1.3-inch image sensor, wide f/2.8 aperture, and 2.4μm-equivalent pixel size to shoot 4K/120fps and provide a 155-degree ultra-wide FOV. To improve the stability and image quality even further, you get multiple stabilization modes, such as RockSteady 3.0/3.0+ for FPV footage and HorizonBalancing/HorizonSteady for horizontal shots.

Action 4 boasts a 10-bit D-Log M color mode that opens up a world of possibilities for postproduction with one billion colors and a wider dynamic range. The camera can film for over 2.5 hours in moderate temperatures and up to 150 minutes in temperatures as low as -20°C (-4°F). Plus, you get fast-charging capabilities, meaning the battery fills up to 80% in just 18 minutes of charging.

Read more: Insta360’s free desktop editing software just received a huge update

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…
DJI Osmo Action 4

DJI Osmo Action 4

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.