DJI bringing 4K camera to Mini 2 SE drone?

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Apr 1 2024 - 5:03 am PT
new dji drone mini 2 se launch price buy now firmware update 2024 4k video

The $299 Mini 2 SE is one of the most popular travel-friendly camera drones from tech giant DJI. However, it is capable of shooting only 2.7K videos, and those looking for 4K have to turn to the pricier Mini 3 series or the Mini 4 Pro. But that could change with DJI planning to upgrade the camera chip in the new Mini 2 SE models it manufactures.

DJI has requested the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for a Class II permissive change to the Mini 2 SE. More specifically, the new drone will add an alternative camera chip H22A55. Compared to the original camera chip H22A35, the alternative chip brings an additional 4K function.

This is exciting because 4K videos open up more possibilities for postproduction and retain more resolution when cropped for vertically oriented social media platforms like TikTok or Instagram. Mini 2 SE anyway offers excellent value for money despite the lack of obstacle detection sensors or some of the other features of its higher-end siblings. And now, the ability to record crisp 4K videos will only help to make the best budget drone even better.

According to the FCC paperwork, DJI is also making some changes to the Mini 2 SE’s front-end module (FEM) chip, but that will not affect the basic functions or the radio parameters of the aircraft.

DJI Mini 2 SE delivers a maximum flight time of 31 minutes and up to 10 km of HD video transmission with excellent anti-interference capabilities. It has Level 5 wind resistance, which means even at a wind speed of 10.7 m/s, the aircraft can hover steadily and keep images stable.

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

