DJI Mini 4 Pro gets new firmware — its second in two weeks

Less than two weeks since the last update, DJI is rolling out a new firmware version for the Mini 4 Pro drone users today.

The new aircraft firmware is v01.00.0500, up from v01.00.0400 which came out on April 11 with compatibility for the newly-released DJI Goggles 3 video headset as well as the RC Motion 3 joystick remote controller. The latest firmware, however, doesn’t bring any major changes. It simply tackles some known issues.

You’d want to ensure that your remote controller firmware is also updated. The latest version for DJI RC 2 is 02.02.0000 and it contains the following new features in addition to DJI Goggles 3 compatibility:

Support for the updated FlyShare for fast file transfer directly from the remote controller to your phone.

Support for independent app updates without the need to simultaneously update the remote controller firmware.

In case you use the DJI RC-N2 remote controller with your Mini 4 Pro, you can update the firmware to 01.01.0300. The compatible DJI Fly app version for both remote controllers is 1.13.1, and it also fixes certain issues to optimize the overall app quality.

DJI Mini 4 Pro is the most advanced mini drone in the market to date. Weighing less than 249 g and with upgraded safety features like omnidirectional obstacle sensing, not only is this drone regulation-friendly, but it is also the safest in its series. With an incredible 1/1.3-inch sensor, the Mini 4 Pro integrates powerful imaging capabilities with even more powerful intelligent shooting features and extended video transmission distance.

Take ActiveTrack 360°, for instance. This feature comes in handy for taking cinematic videos while running, biking, or skateboarding — even if you’re on a solo adventure. The drone will automatically perform a bunch of maneuvers such as tracking the subject from different directions as well as ascending and spiraling around. Moreover, the Mini 4 Pro has DJI’s latest safety feature Vision Assist that helps anticipate obstacles in every direction during a flight.

