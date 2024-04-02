 Skip to main content

Food delivery by drone takes off in Sweden

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Apr 2 2024 - 3:55 am PT
0 Comments
tele2 foodora food drone delivery sweden

Europe-based online food delivery company foodora has announced a new offering that would transform the way customers receive their favorite meals in Sweden. The company has collaborated with Swedish telecom operator Tele2 to launch foodora Air, a service that would use drones based on 5G IoT (Internet of Things) technology to deliver food from restaurants.

Starting this spring in Värmdö, just outside Stockholm, foodora Air will deploy electric drones with a range of 21 kilometers for quick and convenient food delivery. The service is expected to have a minimal impact on the environment since each drone emits only 2 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer. Traditional gasoline or diesel-powered delivery vehicles, meanwhile, emit 143 and 110 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer, respectively.

Stefan Trampus, an executive vice president at Tele2, says, “Technology and connectivity have the potential to break many of the limitations that currently exist in rural areas, where access to various services and products has decreased in line with rapid urbanization.”

Deliveries will be made directly to customers’ properties or gardens, with the package being lowered from the air using a cable. Deliveries will commence in May in Värmdö, and food can be ordered through the foodora app.

The company says it aims to expand to more areas in Sweden so that more locations can benefit from service levels that typically only big cities enjoy.

“We are proud to be the first [online food delivery brand] in Europe to launch real drone deliveries… Fast home deliveries are a democratic issue, in my opinion. Regardless of where you are in the country, it should be possible to quickly get what you need, such as medicines or groceries. It should not only be available to people who have chosen to settle in big cities,” says Daniel Gustafsson Raba, director of operations at foodora.

Read more: Drone Express announces drone delivery service in North Carolina

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Drone Delivery

Drone Delivery
Sweden

Sweden

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.