 Skip to main content

Asylon bags new FAA approval for BVLOS drone operations

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Apr 26 2024 - 1:39 pm PT
0 Comments
Asylon DroneSentry drone in a box faa bvlos

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has given security robotics company Asylon new approval for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations using the US-made DroneSentry drone-in-a-box system. The waiver removes the requirement for on-site personnel.

Asylon has previously received eight FAA waivers for its security drone service. Overall, the company has completed more than 40,000 fully automated commercial security drone missions to date. However, a unique aspect of the new waiver is the use of Asylon’s 24/7 Robotics Security Operations Center (RSOC) as the Remote Pilot in Command. Asylon uses its RSOC for remote drone operations at customer sites across the US, ensuring constant monitoring and operations. 

“This approval is the golden ticket of the industry, it is what every major player has been working towards,” says Brent Mclaughlin, cofounder and COO at Asylon. “The BVLOS waiver and removal of the need to have on-site personnel opens up our capabilities, flexibility, and ability to meet customer needs at the scale they’re requesting. This success is a testament to the Asylon team’s consistent delivery of 24×7 operations for our customers and our safety-first dedication.”

It’s worth mentioning that Asylon is a dual-use technology company that has developed solutions for both commercial and government entities. In 2023, the company announced three US Department of Defense contracts totaling more than $13 million. It also completed a series of multi-drone flight tests where a single operator in Asylon’s remote operations center simultaneously controlled six drones – three of their automated DroneSentry drones and three simulated drones.

Read more: New firmware for DJI Power 1000 superfast portable charger

  

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
Beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS)

Beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS)
Drone in a Box Asylon

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing