Asylon bags new FAA approval for BVLOS drone operations

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has given security robotics company Asylon new approval for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations using the US-made DroneSentry drone-in-a-box system. The waiver removes the requirement for on-site personnel.

Asylon has previously received eight FAA waivers for its security drone service. Overall, the company has completed more than 40,000 fully automated commercial security drone missions to date. However, a unique aspect of the new waiver is the use of Asylon’s 24/7 Robotics Security Operations Center (RSOC) as the Remote Pilot in Command. Asylon uses its RSOC for remote drone operations at customer sites across the US, ensuring constant monitoring and operations.

“This approval is the golden ticket of the industry, it is what every major player has been working towards,” says Brent Mclaughlin, cofounder and COO at Asylon. “The BVLOS waiver and removal of the need to have on-site personnel opens up our capabilities, flexibility, and ability to meet customer needs at the scale they’re requesting. This success is a testament to the Asylon team’s consistent delivery of 24×7 operations for our customers and our safety-first dedication.”

It’s worth mentioning that Asylon is a dual-use technology company that has developed solutions for both commercial and government entities. In 2023, the company announced three US Department of Defense contracts totaling more than $13 million. It also completed a series of multi-drone flight tests where a single operator in Asylon’s remote operations center simultaneously controlled six drones – three of their automated DroneSentry drones and three simulated drones.

