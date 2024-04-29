DJI stops support for drone flying app on iOS 12

Tech giant DJI has begun informing users that it will no longer support future updates of its drone flying app on devices running iOS 12. DJI’s Fly app lets users fly drones with a simplified UI, flight tutorials, and an intuitive editor.

DJI has recently updated its Fly app to version 1.13.2 to fix certain issues and optimize the overall app quality. However, the app will no longer support iOS 12 and earlier operating systems from v1.13.4 onward. DJI says it is taking this step to provide better and more stable app services and continually enhance users’ product experience.

Here’s how the change may impact you:

DJI will no longer release app updates or fixes for the DJI Fly app on iOS 12 and earlier operating systems.

DJI Fly v1.13.4 and future versions will not be compatible with iOS 12 and earlier operating systems.

“If you’re using the DJI Fly app on an iOS device, we recommend upgrading your operating system to iOS 13 or later for optimal compatibility with upcoming app updates. For users still on iOS 12, you are welcome to download and use DJI Fly v1.13.0 from the official DJI website. Please note that further updates will not be available for iOS 12,” the company explains.

