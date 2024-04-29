 Skip to main content

The new DJI Mini 4K drone is only $299

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Apr 29 2024 - 6:32 am PT
DJI’s latest sub-250-gram camera drone, Mini 4K, is now available to buy for $299. Despite its highly affordable price point, this beginner drone can shoot 4K video at up to 30fps with 2x digital zoom and 2.7K footage at up to 60fps. The new DJI Mini 4K further supports augmented video bitrates of up to 100Mbps.

The Mini 4K has got everything a beginner drone pilot needs: one-tap takeoff and landing, GPS-guided Return to Home (RTH), 4K ultra HD video camera and 3-axis gimbal for cinematic quality shooting, plenty of pre-programmed flight modes, and a long battery life of up to 31 minutes. In addition, the compact and lightweight drone does not even require registration with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) or compliance with the agency’s Remote ID rule if flown only for recreational purposes.

But, essentially, the new DJI drone is a beefed-up version of the Mini 2 SE that comes with a much lower video resolution. So, here also, you get wind resistance of up to 38kph (Level 5) with brushless motors. You can take off at altitudes of up to 4,000 meters with the Mini 4K’s transmission distance reaching up to 10km (32,800 feet) for exploring vast landscapes.

While the basic package with the aircraft, remote controller, and intelligent flight battery costs $299, you can also opt for the Mini 4K Fly More Combo with additional batteries. This one sports a price tag of $449 but features many more goodies inside the box, such as a shoulder bag, a two-way battery charging up, and a propeller holder.

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

