Insta360 Ace Pro camera now compatible with DJI Mic

Insta360 has released a new firmware update for its AI-enhanced action camera, Insta360 Ace Pro. The camera, which recently saw its price drop to $400, now supports in-camera 360º Horizon Lock and DJI Mic wireless microphone devices.

The new firmware version 1.0.51 for the Ace Pro comes weeks after version 1.0.35 which introduced several notable features such as Active HDR and Clarity Zoom improvements, and Webcam Mode.

The latest firmware also packs in many enhancements, including:

In-camera 360º Horizon Lock: You no longer have to worry about perfecting the angle or holding your camera steady. Even when you completely rotate the camera, footage shot in Video Mode, Active HDR, and Loop Recording will stay upright and level without needing to process it in the Insta360 app or Studio. You can turn, spin, barrel roll, and share these shots quicker:

4K@30/25/24fps (16:9)

2.7K@30/25/24fps (16:9)

1080p@60/50/48/30/25/24fps (16:9)

Also read: The new DJI Mini 4K drone is only $299

Enhanced audio and DJI Mic compatibility: The firmware comes with a newly developed Wind Noise Reduction algorithm that enhances Insta360 Ace Pro’s noise reduction capabilities and audio quality for clearer, crisper vlog-ready sound straight from the camera. Further, you can now pair your Insta360 Ace Pro with DJI Mic and DJI Mic 2 wireless microphones for immersive audio on the go and easy, hands-free voice control. The camera is also compatible with Apple AirPods (1st/2nd/3rd Generation, Pro, Pro 2) as well as Sena and Cardo helmet headsets.

Improved underwater capture: With improved Gesture Control, you only need to raise your hand to start shooting with great accuracy underwater. Insta360 Ace Pro‘s new and improved image quality feature now captures true-to-life colors from the deep blue while ensuring more realistic skin tones, better white balance, and less noise in your underwater footage.

New battery level display: Whenever you connect an external power source or tap the battery icon, you can see the battery percentage for a more flexible shooting experience.

Low light enhancements: Insta360 has introduced two exciting updates to help you capture better footage at night. The first is improved anti-flickering in all shooting modes. And the other update is PureVideo supporting pre-recording. Meaning, you can record 15 or 30 seconds of PureVideo footage before you even hit the Shutter Button with pre-recording and capture any unexpected moments after dark.

Other optimizations:

Zoom in without losing image quality with Clarity Zoom, now available in Burst Photo.

If you cancel a paused recording, it only deletes the last clip.

The front screen display rotates with the camera to easily check settings.

Generates random Wi-Fi passwords for greater security.

Playback and AI Highlights Assistant interfaces optimized for easier-to-use features.

General bug fixes and user experience improvements.

Read more: DJI stops support for drone flying app on iOS 12

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.