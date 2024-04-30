DJI Mic 2 can now connect to Sony cameras

Image: DJI

DJI’s latest audio recording solution, Mic 2, now supports connection with select Sony cameras. The feature has been made possible via a firmware update and the release of a new camera adaptor accessory for the DJI wireless microphone.

DJI Mic 2 is equipped with omnidirectional audio capture, intelligent noise canceling, and 32-bit floating-point internal recording. It is ideal for those looking to produce detail-rich audio content for vlogs, interviews, and livestreams.

And now, DJI explains that its new Mic 2 Camera Adapter accessory can connect the Mic 2 receiver to a Sony camera’s MI shoe. This enables sound recording without the need for a 3.5mm TRS cable and also supports digital audio recording. A Sony camera can even supply power to the DJI Mic 2 receiver through the new adapter.

You can see the complete list of supported Sony cameras here. But do make sure that the receiver has been upgraded to the latest firmware before attaching the adapter.

The Mic 2 firmware version you’re looking for is 04.04.05.13. In addition to enabling Sony camera compatibility, the software package brings the following features:

Optimizes receiver pop-up interaction. The pop-up window automatically closes after 3 seconds of no response.

Optimizes logic of splitting files recorded to the transmitter. When recording 32-bit float audio, the file is automatically split and stored every 30 minutes.

Fixes some known issues.

