Best mini camera drone to buy in 2024

Creating a smaller, less fancy product usually means making sacrifices in terms of performance. But, today, even mini drones — that fit into your pocket and weigh less than 250 g — can capture stunning cinematic shots and photos, and that too at a fraction of the cost of larger, more advanced models. Here are the best mini drones on the market right now, based on price, ease of use, camera quality, and flight time.

The Mini 4K is the latest addition to the DJI Mini camera drone series, and it is easily the best, most budget-friendly, and reliable gadget for beginner pilots. Despite its affordable price, the new DJI drone can capture 4K video at 30fps with 2x digital zoom and 2.7K footage at 60fps.

Basically, the Mini 4K has got everything a beginner pilot needs — one-tap takeoff and landing, GPS-guided Return to Home (RTH), 4K ultra HD video camera and 3-axis gimbal for cinematic quality shooting, plenty of pre-programmed flight modes, and a long battery life of up to 31 minutes — all under $300. Key highlights include:

Under 249 g

Easy to use

10km video transmission

Intelligent flight modes

31-min max flight time

38kph (Level 5) wind resistance

This combo, available at its best-ever price right now, comes with the DJI RC remote controller, which has the DJI Fly App pre-installed and a built-in 5.5-inch HD display for crisp viewing even in direct sunlight.

And the cool thing about the Mini 3 is that features the same 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and f/1.7 aperture as the more expensive Mini 3 Pro ($849 with DJI RC). Meaning, you can record dazzling 4K/30fps HDR videos with true-to-life colors, both during the day and at night, and click 48MP photos. And in the True Vertical Shooting mode, the camera can rotate 90 degrees to capture content that is perfect for TikTok and Instagram.

A regular battery gives you a maximum flight time of 38 minutes, but that can be extended up to 51 minutes with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus (sold separately). Do keep in mind though that using the bigger battery tips the drone’s weight over 250 grams, requiring more compliance with aviation authorities (more on that below). Here are the key highlights of Mini 3 at a glance:

Under 249 g

Extended battery life

4K HDR video

True Vertical Shooting

Intelligent shooting features

38kph (Level 5) wind resistance

DJI Mini 4 Pro is the most advanced mini drone in the market to date. Weighing less than 249 g and with upgraded safety features like omnidirectional obstacle sensing, not only is this drone regulation-friendly, but it is also the safest in its series. With an incredible 1/1.3-inch sensor, the Mini 4 Pro integrates powerful imaging capabilities with even more powerful intelligent shooting features and extended video transmission distance.

Take ActiveTrack 360°, for instance. This feature will come in handy for taking cinematic videos while running, biking, or skateboarding, even if you’re on a solo adventure. The drone will automatically perform a bunch of maneuvers such as tracking the subject from different directions as well as ascending and spiraling around. Moreover, the Mini 4 Pro has DJI’s latest safety feature Vision Assist that will help you anticipate obstacles in every direction during a flight.

Under 249 g

4K/60fps HDR with True Vertical Shooting

Omnidirectional obstacle sensing

20km FHD video transmission

ActiveTrack 360°

Vision Assist

Do I need to register a mini drone?

Many countries and regions have specific requirements for drone registration, including size and weight restrictions. In the United States, federal law requires all drones to be registered, except those that weigh less than 250 grams (mini drones).

However, if you plan to use a mini drone under 14 CFR Part 107 for commercial operations, then even that needs to be registered. Additionally, drones that are required to be registered or are registered, including those flown for recreation, business, or public safety, must comply with Remote ID.

