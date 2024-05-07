Which DJI drones have internal storage?

Several DJI drones and remote controllers come with built-in storage. This internal storage allows you to store high-definition video footage directly onto the drone’s memory without the need for an external memory card. The feature becomes particularly handy when you’ve forgotten your memory card or encounter issues with video recording.

Now, the capacity of your drone’s in-built memory to store photos and videos will vary based on the quality of the media being recorded. For instance, if you’re capturing footage in 4K resolution, the drone will save fewer photos and videos than when recording in HD resolution only. But you can always give yourself more leeway for data capture by purchasing a high-speed microSD card.

Here’s the list of the latest DJI drones, remote controllers, and accessories that have built-in storage and can be used without a microSD card inserted:

