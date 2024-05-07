Taser maker Axon is acquiring counter-drone specialist Dedrone

Axon, the company behind the infamous Taser drone project, has announced plans to acquire Virginia-based counter-drone technology developer Dedrone. Axon says having drone solutions in its portfolio will help it protect more lives in more places.

Dedrone was the first counter-drone company to receive the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act of 2002 (SAFETY Act) Designation status from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of SAFETY Act Implementation (OSAI). Several of the company’s solutions, including its command-and-control (C2) platform, DedroneTracker.AI, and DedroneSensor radio frequency (RF) sensors have been officially awarded as approved technology under the SAFETY Act.

According to Dedrone CEO Aaditya Devarakonda, the company’s impact is growing across industries such as federal governments, utilities and critical infrastructure, event venues, airports, correctional facilities, and other enterprises. The company recently reported a threefold jump in annual revenue but did not reveal full financial figures. In terms of scale though, we know that Dedrone’s tech is being used across 32 countries at 829 sites, including 49 airports and 59 stadiums.

“By combining Axon’s 30-year legacy of innovation with Dedrone’s cutting-edge airspace security solutions, we aim to revolutionize public safety once again,” says Axon founder and CEO Rick Smith. “Together, we will accelerate our efforts in creating a more advanced end-to-end drone solution that enables the good drones to fly and helps ensure the bad ones don’t.”

Read more: Biggest drone show breaks world record [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.