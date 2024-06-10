Have you filled out 2024’s biggest drone industry survey yet?

Representational image/DJI

Drone Industry Insights (Droneii), a Germany-based research firm focusing on the commercial drone industry, is seeking inputs for its annual Drone Industry Barometer report. Here’s why it matters to you.

The Drone Industry Barometer report gives you a front-row seat to the latest and greatest in the drone industry. You get to dive into different market segments, get the scoop on industry trends, explore cool ways drones are being used, and learn about the challenges and top priorities for businesses.

This report is your ultimate guide to what’s happening right now in the drone scene, and that’s what makes your insights and experiences super valuable. Basically, without your input, the results just won’t be as accurate or reflective of the community.

Last year, over 1,100 participants from 85 countries helped to shape this report, and you can check out the complete version here.

The 2024 survey is available here and it will take about 8-15 minutes of your time (depending on industry sector). You will get a free copy of the results on priority when it is published.

Moreover, participating companies will earn priority for the Drone Market Map 2024 report. The updated editions of Droneii’s country market series will feature individual market maps for each country, providing an even better opportunity for organizations to stand out and show off their presence in their respective countries.

Still not convinced? Here’s another bonus for you for filling out that survey: Completing the form gives you a chance to win dozens of prizes including a chance to win the DJI Avata 2 FPV drone and free tickets to leading drone industry shows around the world!

So, take a few minutes to fill out our survey — your voice matters, and Droneii can’t do it without you. Plus, it’s a great way to shape the future of the drone industry we all love.

