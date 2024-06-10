 Skip to main content

Have you filled out 2024’s biggest drone industry survey yet?

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jun 10 2024 - 7:23 am PT
0 Comments
dji matrice 3d drone dock 2 new fcc Drone Industry Insights (Droneii) Drone Industry Barometer survey 2024
Representational image/DJI

Drone Industry Insights (Droneii), a Germany-based research firm focusing on the commercial drone industry, is seeking inputs for its annual Drone Industry Barometer report. Here’s why it matters to you.

The Drone Industry Barometer report gives you a front-row seat to the latest and greatest in the drone industry. You get to dive into different market segments, get the scoop on industry trends, explore cool ways drones are being used, and learn about the challenges and top priorities for businesses.

This report is your ultimate guide to what’s happening right now in the drone scene, and that’s what makes your insights and experiences super valuable. Basically, without your input, the results just won’t be as accurate or reflective of the community.

Last year, over 1,100 participants from 85 countries helped to shape this report, and you can check out the complete version here.

The 2024 survey is available here and it will take about 8-15 minutes of your time (depending on industry sector). You will get a free copy of the results on priority when it is published.

Moreover, participating companies will earn priority for the Drone Market Map 2024 report. The updated editions of Droneii’s country market series will feature individual market maps for each country, providing an even better opportunity for organizations to stand out and show off their presence in their respective countries.

Still not convinced? Here’s another bonus for you for filling out that survey: Completing the form gives you a chance to win dozens of prizes including a chance to win the DJI Avata 2 FPV drone and free tickets to leading drone industry shows around the world!

So, take a few minutes to fill out our survey — your voice matters, and Droneii can’t do it without you. Plus, it’s a great way to shape the future of the drone industry we all love.

Read more: Need access to your drone flight logs after DJI disables syncing?

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Drone industry

Drone industry

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing