AVSS launches new drone parachute system for DJI Mavic 3 series

Canadian aerospace company Aerial Vehicle Safety Solutions (AVSS) has announced the launch of the PRS-M3E, a new parachute system for the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise and Mavic 3 Thermal drones.

The new safety solution for DJI drones is designed as a user-friendly, lightweight, plug-and-play system that integrates with DJI’s onboard PSDK. It includes comprehensive safety features like a Parachute Recovery System (PRS), Flight Termination System (FTS), and both automatic and manual triggering systems. The attachment bracket secures the parachute recovery system without interfering with sensitive GPS modules. Importantly, the solution is ASTM F3322-22 compliant and meets FAA’s Category 2 and 3 requirements.

For European users, AVSS has announced the PRS-M3EX, which would comply with EASA MOC 2511 standards and feature an easy-to-install FTS slide-in module, avoiding the need for extensive drone modifications.

AVSS vice president of operations, Mariah Murray, highlights the extensive engineering efforts to keep the system’s weight under the 130-gram payload limit, ensuring compliance with DJI’s maximum takeoff weight and safety standards.

“At first, our team was hesitant to offer a parachute recovery system for the commercial Mavic 3 product line as the available payload weight of 130 grams is a difficult target when incorporating a commercially viable, non-invasive flight termination system and an acceptable descent rate for kinetic energy targets below 15 joules (11 ft-lbs),” Murray says.

“To commercialize the drone parachute for the PRS-M3E, our engineering team spent considerable time reducing the PRS-M3E product weight to be below the 130 grams of available payload weight. This engineering effort ensured the PRS-M3E baseline model does not exceed the listed Maximum Take Off Weight (MaxTOW) of the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise and DJI Mavic 3 Thermal while meeting kinetic energy and transfer of energy targets set by civil aviation authorities.”

