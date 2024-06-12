DJI ban: What happens to the drones I already own?

With Congress only hours away from deciding tech giant DJI’s future in the United States, here’s what the “Countering CCP Drones Act” (HR 2864) means for the drones you already have.

HR 2864 requires the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to add DJI to its “Covered List.” If DJI is added to this list, the FCC would no longer be able to approve new equipment authorizations for DJI products or software in the US. The agency could also create a process to revoke existing authorizations.

This means no new DJI products would be approved in the US going forward, cutting you off all the latest innovations by the company. And the DJI drones currently approved for the US may also be grounded in the future. The bill could also add any software capable of operating on DJI products to the Covered List, including software produced by US software developers, subjecting them to the same restrictions.

That said, it’s important to note that the “Countering CCP Drones Act” is not likely to have an immediate impact on your current drone fleet and the software you use. However, we cannot ignore the fact that the FCC has the power to create a process to revoke the equipment authorizations for your existing drone models in the future.

This type of action by the FCC would mean the federal government could decide at any point that you are no longer allowed to fly the DJI drones or software that runs on DJI drones you have already purchased, no matter if you are flying for business, public safety, or even recreationally.

DJI has been stressing that the bill damages not just the company, but also the broader ecosystem of operators, businesses, and public safety agencies that rely on DJI technologies. The drone maker claims that the lawmakers pushing the legislation are using baseless claims and geopolitically disguised ploys to eliminate it from the marketplace.

“The lawmakers driving this legislation continue to reference inaccurate and unsubstantiated allegations regarding DJI’s operations, and have amplified xenophobic narratives in a quest to support local drone manufacturers and eliminate market competition,” DJI says.

The company points out that it has been instrumental in the development of the US drone ecosystem, and has also invested heavily in data privacy and security initiatives. “Nevertheless, we support the development of US drone manufacturing as we believe that competition and innovation go hand in hand, and benefit end users the most,” DJI says.

As such, the company believes that the government’s focus should be on developing a set of industry standards or guidelines that raise the bar on security for all manufacturers, and not target innovators simply because of their country of origin.

