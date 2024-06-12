First DJI Mavic 4 leak? Will it be worth the upgrade?

Image: DJI

Jasper Ellens might just be the first to leak information on the Mavic 4 drone that will hopefully be released soon. It looks like beta testers are out in China getting the product ready for launch.

An image shared by DJI leaker Jasper Ellens, shows what Ellens claims to be a beta tester’s Mavic 4 drone left out for all to see. Pretty lucky for us, but isn’t that how any leaks make their way to us at all?

The image shows the drone next to a bag with large amounts of stickers or tape on top of the drone, as if it’s trying to hide what it is. However, there is no mistaking that this drone is made by DJI. The drone sports a similar design to the Air 3 but with a Mavic 3 Pro-like payload.

I guess there were some truth to that badly received “leak” a few weeks ago.

Public beta tester left his #mavic4 on the streets to be caught on video by a bystander. We see a air 3 like design but with a larger camera we recognize from the Mavic 3 pro. Could this be the widely desired 1 inch? I'll take a long shot: August 1st pic.twitter.com/OikebTGbMK — Jasper Ellens | X27 (@JasperEllens) June 12, 2024

If that water bottle is a regular 16 oz Fiji bottle, then it’s safe to say that it isn’t a poorly photographed Air 3; it looks much larger. While Ellens is a trusted source of leaks from both DJI and other drone companies, first leaks are always a bit sketchy to believe due to having nothing else to compare it to.

Ellens gave some insight into what changes could come to the Mavic 4, such as a 1-inch sensor (I’m guessing for 3x and 7x cameras?). Additionally, Ellens gives us his best guess at a launch date, August 1.

That would make for a great launch date as it’s peak drone flying season and we’re just getting into fall, my personal favorite time to fly. However, we’ll have to see what the aftermath of Congress’ ban on DJI drones looks like before getting our hopes up about seeing new DJI products.

What sort of features would you want on a Mavic 4 if it’s in the works? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.