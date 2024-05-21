Sketchy Air 3S leak denied by top DJI leakers

If you’re like me, you probably woke up this morning to a plethora of social media posts about “leaked” images of DJI’s new Air 3S drone with a Mavic 3 Pro-style payload. However, they might not be what people are saying they are.

From what I can tell, these images originated from a Chinese DJI site, SBDJI, although a few other X users have shared alleged event images that didn’t show up in SBDJI’s article. They claim that these images were leaked to them. The three images they shared showed the supposedly soon-to-be release drone on a table, being held, and then a group of batteries.

The photo of the batteries was shared earlier to X on May 18 and alluded to several possible new drones like an Air 3S, Air 4, and Mavic 4.

A close look at the two photos of the “Air 3S” don’t have me convinced these weren’t just photoshopped. A theoretical three camera, Mavic 3 Pro-style payload on the Air sounds amazing. However, what the images show look to be just a crop from the Mavic 3 Pro and put in place of the Air 3’s dual camera system.

Usually, when things just don’t feel right, they usually aren’t. (A good piece of advice in the world of AI generated images and videos.)

yep — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) May 21, 2024

Adding to what were already shady leaks, two of the top leakers for DJI products, DealsDrone and Igor Bogdanov, both came out denying the claims that the leaks are true. DealsDrone shared via X that all three images are “fake” with Bogdanov agreeing in a reply.

So, it sadly doesn’t sound like a new DJI drone will be coming out soon, but that doesn’t mean none are coming. We are still due for a Mavic 4, although with no leaked roadmap like in previous years, we’re kind of in the dark for what could be coming next from DJI.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.