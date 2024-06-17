Save $590 with the best deal ever on DJI Avata FPV drone combo

Many things make DJI Avata first-person view (FPV) drone “the” drone to have for the summers, like how it opens up a whole new world for cinematic videography or just how thrilling an immersive flight experience can be! But one of the key reasons to grab one today is that the Avata Pro View drone combo is available at its best price ever right now. But hurry, because this deal ends in less than 24 hours!

B&H’s single-day flash sale has got the DJI Avata Pro View combo down to $798 from its typical selling price of $1,388. And if that price alone has not got you excited enough to add Avata to the cart, maybe this will…

DJI describes Avata as a drone designed to offer an “almost out-of-body experience.” Its intuitive controls and multiple flight modes to match the operator’s skill level make FPV flying accessible even to novice pilots. At the same time, there’s enough tech wizardry packed inside Avata’s petite frame to allow for more professional, creative aerial moves in up to 18 minutes of flight time.

DJI Avata has an outstanding imaging system that outstrips those found on any FPV racer drones. The indoor-friendly drone comes with a 1/1.7-inch 48 MP Photo CMOS sensor with an f/2.8 aperture, and an ultra-wide-angle lens with a viewing angle of up to 155 degrees. The wider field of view enables immersive aerial photography and videography at up to 4k/60fps, as well as slow-motion footage at 2.7K/100fps.

Then there’s the D-Cinelike color mode, which offers a wealth of color information for tuning the color mix of your video in post. And finally, there’s 20GB of internal storage space available, which means you have the freedom and spontaneity to get creative even without a microSD card installed in the onboard drive.

DJI Avata keeps videos sharp and stable even during sharp maneuvers using two flagship stabilization technologies. DJI RockSteady eliminates the overall picture shake, and DJI HorizonSteady keeps the footage oriented toward the true level. Both these technologies power DJI’s rugged action camera series as well.

As part of the Avata deal combo, you will use your drone with DJI Goggles 2 headset which comes with clear Micro-OLED screens and adjustable diopters, so people who normally wear glasses do not need to use them with the headset. An intuitive touch panel on the side of the goggles allows you to control its settings with only one hand.

Another neat feature is that DJI Avata and DJI Goggles 2 display the Home Point where the drone took off from, so you remain oriented during flight while wearing goggles. This augmented reality (AR) perspective gives an extra sense of orientation to help the pilot locate the immediate environment in seconds.

You should also know that the Avata and DJI Goggles 2 connect using DJI O3+ transmission for precise control, ultra-low latency, and detailed video at 1080p/100fps with H.265 decoding. The transmission delay is as low as approximately 30 milliseconds. But at the same time, the transmission distance is pretty long – up to 10 kilometers. The other technologies that go into ensuring a reliable feed from the FPV drone include auto-switching dual frequencies, a high bitrate of 50 Mbps, and state-of-the-art anti-interference methods.

Also a part of the Avata Pro View drone deal combo is the FPV Motion Controller – a flight control device that allows you to fly complex maneuvers based on the natural motions of your hand. So, you simply move the controller in space and squeeze the throttle trigger to propel the drone. The system is basically so intuitive that even complete beginners can get started quickly and learn to fly in continuous fluid motions, even when swooping close to the ground, whizzing past obstacles, and gliding through tight enclosures into open spaces.

​It certainly helps that the Avata FPV drone comes with built-in propeller guards that make the fuselage more durable and greatly reduce the probability of risk. The aircraft is built to withstand minor collisions, gently bouncing back into space at the same altitude if it hits something. But in case there’s a collision where the drone ends up on its back, you can activate what is called the “Turtle Mode” to flip the drone back into the flying position. Just how thoughtful and handy is that!

Other safety features include a dedicated Emergency Brake and Hover feature that stops the drone in place to hover at any time during the flight. The Failsafe Return to Home brings the drone back to its home point automatically with a press of a button, or in the event that transmission is lost or the battery reaches a critically low level.

Moreover, DJI Avata includes the GEO 2.0 geofencing system that advises pilots of airspace restrictions and potential hazards, and prevents the drone from straying into high-risk locations, such as airports. Avata also features DJI’s AirSense ADS-B receiver system that warns drone pilots when airplanes or helicopters are nearby, and broadcasts DJI’s AeroScope signal to help authorities monitor airborne drones in sensitive locations.

In addition, Avata is equipped with both an Infrared Sensing System and a two-camera Downward Vision System. They help the aircraft maintain its current position, hover more precisely, fly indoors or in other environments where satellite navigation is unavailable, and identify areas such as bodies of water that are not suitable for landing.

All in all, DJI’s Cinewhoop-style FPV drone has a lot to be excited about, beginning with a fully immersive flight, the likes of which you wouldn’t experience with a traditional drone. Grab the limited-time deal on the Avata Pro View drone combo today!

