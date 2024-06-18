 Skip to main content

Patria acquires Nordic Drones

Jun 18 2024
Finnish defense company Patria has acquired commercial drone manufacturer Nordic Drones. Nordic has been making drones for over a decade now, focusing on mapping, measurement, inspection, control, and authority tasks.

Patria’s purchase of Nordic Drones marks a notable expansion in its portfolio. The company’s ability to deliver state-of-the-art drone solutions to both military and civilian clients will now be greatly enhanced.

For those unfamiliar with Patria, it is a key player in the global defense industry, providing a wide array of products and services, including armored vehicles, mortar systems, and aviation life cycle support. By acquiring Nordic Drones, Patria will likely meet the growing demand for versatile and reliable drone systems for surveillance, reconnaissance, and search and rescue missions.

“Integrating the capabilities of unmanned systems into the defense system is a prerequisite when preparing for today’s threats on the battlefield,” says Jussi Järvinen, executive vice president of Patria’s Finland Division. “Nordic Drones’ expertise in manufacturing professional drone systems for numerous customers is an excellent and logical reinforcement of Patria’s drone offering, which benefits our mutual and new customers in Finland and internationally, across all operating environments.”

Pietari Sorri, managing director of Nordic Drones, adds, “We have succeeded in developing internationally unique product systems with huge market potential.  We believe that Patria is the best partner to speed up our internationalization. In the future, we will also be able to offer even wider and more interesting solutions to our customers together with Patria.”

