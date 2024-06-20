 Skip to main content

How to stream your DJI drone video to Facebook using Litchi

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jun 20 2024 - 6:17 am PT
Streaming DJI drone video to Facebook Live using the Litchi app

Litchi, one of the most popular third-party flight apps for DJI drones, has released a new update for its apps which removes native support for live streaming to Facebook. However, you can still livestream your drone videos to Facebook from the Litchi app by following the steps outlined in this article.

Litchi recently updated its app to version 2.15.7 for iOS devices and to v4.26.9 for Android platforms. With this update, Litchi was forced to remove the native integration for Facebook live streaming from the apps because of the changes the social media giant has made to its SDK/API.

But that doesn’t mean you cannot use Litchi to livestream your DJI drone videos to Facebook. Only, now you need to follow RTMP (Real-Time Messaging Protocol). Here’s how to do that…

Step 1: Head to your Facebook profile page or the Facebook Page/Group you want to stream to and click on “Live Video” to open the Facebook Live Producer

Note: Facebook Live Producer is only available within a web browser, it is not available in the mobile app. If you want to use your mobile device to do this, visit Facebook.com in your mobile device’s web browser using “Request Desktop Website”

litchi facebook live stream dji drone video

Step 2: Find the Server URL and Stream Key

dji drone video live stream facebook litchi

You’ll want to keep this page open as you continue to the next step

Note: In the Facebook Live Producer, Litchi recommends using the “Persistent Stream Key” advanced setting to avoid having to enter a new stream key for each stream

Step 3: In the Litchi app, tap on the share icon at the top right corner, then select Facebook Live or RTMP Streaming (same function)

Step 4: Combine the Facebook Server URL and Stream Key together, and paste them into the Litchi RTMP address input

Step 5: Go back to the Facebook Live Producer page and click “Go Live”

Note that it may take around 10 seconds for the “Go Live” button to be available.

If you still encounter streaming issues, you can try to change the “RTMP Live Streaming Bitrate” to a lower bitrate in the Litchi app settings. Additionally, you can disable “Full HD Stream” in the Litchi settings for drones that don’t support it.

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

