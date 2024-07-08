This portable power station by DJI is 40% off in summer sale

Planning for road trips and other outdoor activities this summer? This portable power station from DJI is your ideal travel companion, especially now that it’s dropped to an amazing $599 at Amazon, down from its usual $999.

A portable power station is a must-have tool for road trippers and outdoor adventurers, but they’re also great for home use in the event of a power outage. DJI Power 1000 could help charge your camping lights, keep your car refrigerator running, quickly juice up your 16-inch MacBook Pro, or even provide a stable power supply to your electric fan.

DJI Power 1000 has a battery capacity of 1,024 Wh and a maximum output power of 2,200 watts. It supports ultra-quiet and fast charging of DJI drones, including the Mavic 3 series, Air 3, and Inspire 3 with the help of separately sold charging cables. What this means is that using just three drone batteries and a DJI Power portable power station, you can enjoy a full day of flight and content capture, without power concerns getting in the way of creativity.

During lab tests, DJI Power took only 32 minutes to charge a Mavic 3 series battery from 10% to 95%. Moreover, the portable power station was able to charge mobile phones about 57 times, digital cameras some 59 times, laptops around 9 times, and drones almost 12 times before draining itself dry.

The powerful battery of DJI Power 1000 comes with a life of 3,000 cycles. This means even if you completely charge and discharge the device daily, you’d be able to use it for more than 9 years. The product itself can be charged using solar energy or through a car charger, in addition to conventional charging. In fast charging mode, it takes only 50 minutes to charge to 80% of the battery, and about 70 minutes to charge from zero to full power.

Use the on-page coupon on Amazon to get $400 off at checkout.

