 Skip to main content

This portable power station by DJI is 40% off in summer sale

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jul 8 2024 - 6:35 am PT
0 Comments
dji portable power station drone superfast discount

Planning for road trips and other outdoor activities this summer? This portable power station from DJI is your ideal travel companion, especially now that it’s dropped to an amazing $599 at Amazon, down from its usual $999.

A portable power station is a must-have tool for road trippers and outdoor adventurers, but they’re also great for home use in the event of a power outage. DJI Power 1000 could help charge your camping lights, keep your car refrigerator running, quickly juice up your 16-inch MacBook Pro, or even provide a stable power supply to your electric fan.

DJI Power 1000 has a battery capacity of 1,024 Wh and a maximum output power of 2,200 watts. It supports ultra-quiet and fast charging of DJI drones, including the Mavic 3 series, Air 3, and Inspire 3 with the help of separately sold charging cables. What this means is that using just three drone batteries and a DJI Power portable power station, you can enjoy a full day of flight and content capture, without power concerns getting in the way of creativity.

During lab tests, DJI Power took only 32 minutes to charge a Mavic 3 series battery from 10% to 95%. Moreover, the portable power station was able to charge mobile phones about 57 times, digital cameras some 59 times, laptops around 9 times, and drones almost 12 times before draining itself dry.

The powerful battery of DJI Power 1000 comes with a life of 3,000 cycles. This means even if you completely charge and discharge the device daily, you’d be able to use it for more than 9 years. The product itself can be charged using solar energy or through a car charger, in addition to conventional charging. In fast charging mode, it takes only 50 minutes to charge to 80% of the battery, and about 70 minutes to charge from zero to full power.

Use the on-page coupon on Amazon to get $400 off at checkout.

Read more: Deep discounts on DJI Mini 3, Air 3 in summer sale

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…
DJI Power

DJI Power

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications