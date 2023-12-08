A power bank to charge your DJI drone and phone? It’s here!

Tech giant DJI has added a brand-new product to its incredible civilian drones and innovative camera tech portfolio. The company has just rolled out DJI Power, a series of portable power banks that can rapidly charge the most commonly used electronic devices today such as mobile phones, digital cameras, laptops, and drones.

DJI Power series has two models — the DJI Power 500 with a storage capacity of 512 Wh, and the larger DJI Power 1000, which has a battery capacity of 1,024 Wh and a maximum output power of 2,200 watts. Both variants support ultra-quiet and fast-charging of DJI drones, including the Mavic 3 series, Air 3, and Inspire 3. During lab tests, DJI Power devices took only 32 minutes to charge a Mavic 3 series battery from 10% to 95%.

The Power 1000 model, specifically, was able to charge mobile phones about 57 times, digital cameras some 59 times, laptops around 9 times, and drones almost 12 times.

During the launch event today in China, a DJI spokesperson said that fast charging and worry-free power consumption have always been two of the most demanded features from users. As such, the hope for the newly launched Power series is that it would help eliminate battery anxiety and improve the experience that DJI drone pilots have while flying in remote locations.

The application scenarios are numerous. You could be out camping or driving, or creating content on a deadline, or perhaps you are facing a power outage at home… DJI Power 1000 could help charge your camping lights, keep your car refrigerator running, quickly juice up your 16-inch MacBook Pro, or even provide a stable power supply to your electric fan.

The powerful battery of DJI Power 1000 comes with a life of 3,000 cycles. This means even if you completely charge and discharge the device daily, you’d be able to use it for more than 9 years. The product itself can be charged using solar energy or through a car charger, in addition to conventional charging. In fast charging mode, particularly, it takes only 50 minutes to charge to 80% of the battery, and about 70 minutes to charge from zero to full power.

In China, the new DJI Power portable charger is priced under 3,500 yuan (approx. $488) and is being shipped with a 5-year service warranty. However, it is not yet clear if the company plans to introduce it to the rest of the world soon.

Read more: DJI Air 3, Mini 4 Pro finally bag FAA approval for Remote ID compliance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.