US drone maker Watts Innovations shuts down

Baltimore-based custom industrial drone manufacturer Watts Innovations is shutting down after eight years in business.

Founded by Bobby Watts, a passionate drone enthusiast, Watts Innovation began its journey with a focus on developing custom-built drones for various applications. Bobby’s fascination with flight started at a young age, and his expertise grew as he engaged in radio-controlled helicopter competitions. This hobby soon evolved into a professional endeavor, culminating in the establishment of Watts Innovations in 2016.

Initially, the company concentrated on the film and special events industry, designing and assembling drones to carry expensive cameras to film high-profile events and shows. Some of the star-studded events captured by the company’s drones include the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Kentucky Derby, NASCAR races, and the Netflix show Stranger Things.

However, Watts Innovations’ drones were not limited to entertainment alone. They played crucial roles in various applications, including wildfire prevention — carrying out controlled burns, performing preemptive power line monitoring, and conducting land surveys for engineering firms. These diverse capabilities showcased the versatility and robustness of the company’s drone solutions.

In recent years, Watts Innovations ventured into delivery services, signing a significant contract with DroneUp, which is a leading logistics partner for retail giant Walmart.

The shutdown announcement on the company website reads:

After eight incredible years of innovation and service in the drone industry, Watts Innovations is shifting to new horizons. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our team and the end of Watts Innovations. We are thrilled about the opportunities ahead and look forward to contributing to the industry in new and impactful ways. Your unwavering support and patronage have been invaluable to us, and we extend our deepest gratitude to our customers, partners, and community. Customers, please check your email for details regarding aircraft service and support moving forward. Thank you for being a part of our story.

