Upgrade your gear: Insta360 cameras 22% off for Prime Day

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to upgrade your camera gear, Insta360 has just served up an early Prime Day deal you can’t ignore. The innovative Insta360 X3 and Insta360 Ace Pro are both 22% off, and you don’t want to miss out on these incredible savings!

Insta360 cameras aren’t just about capturing moments — they’re about creating experiences. With features like FlowState Stabilization, you can shoot buttery-smooth videos even in the most action-packed scenarios. Moreover, Insta360’s AI-powered editing tools make it easy to create share-worthy content with minimal effort. Plus, the compact and rugged design means you can take your Insta360 camera anywhere, from mountain trails to city streets.

So, whether you’re an avid traveler, an extreme sports enthusiast, or simply someone who loves capturing life’s everyday moments in stunning detail, Insta360 has got you covered. Here are the most attractive Prime Day deals on Insta360 cameras this year:

Insta360 X3: Capable of capturing 5.7K Active HDR videos, the X3 is Insta360’s most popular 360-degree action camera with over 1 million units sold to date. This little powerhouse is perfect for reliving your last hike, bike ride, or beach day with immersive videos that put you right back in the moment. With the X3, you get superior image quality, seamless stitching, and intuitive controls. It’s like having a professional photographer in your pocket! Right now, you can grab the X3 for only $349 after using a $50 on-page coupon on Amazon. And don’t forget to pick up an Invisible Selfie Stick for your new camera!

Insta360 Ace Pro

Insta360 Ace Pro: If you’re looking for a camera that combines compactness with professional-grade performance, the Leica-engineered Ace Pro is your go-to gadget. Its premium 1/1.3-inch sensor and a Leica SUMMARIT lens shoot stunning 4K/120fps videos and 48MP photos. The camera can even zoom in and out 2x without any loss in quality. Meanwhile, PD fast charging powers up the device to 80% in just 22 minutes, while a full charge takes only 46 minutes.

For Prime Day 2024, the Ace Pro is down 22% to $349.99. A similar discount is available on the Ace Pro Creator Kit which additionally includes a 128GB microSD Card and a mount stand that can be used as an invisible selfie stick, tripod, or magic arm for endless mounting options.

An even more affordable option is the Insta30 Ace, with key differences being a smaller 1/2-inch 48MP sensor, regular lens, and standard charging. This variant can be yours for only $249.99 this Prime Day after using an on-page $50 coupon.

Prime Day is the perfect excuse to upgrade your gear, especially with a 22% discount. These savings mean you’re getting premium features at a budget-friendly price. So, grab your Insta360 X3 or Ace Pro today and start creating the kind of content that will leave your friends and family in awe!

