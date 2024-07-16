This limited-time DJI deal saves $310 on Air 3 drone

Ready to make your summer unforgettable? DJI is offering a solid 20% discount on Air 3, the tech giant’s best all-around drone with two primary cameras.

Both of Air 3’s cameras deliver 48MP photos and 4K/60fps HDR videos but have different focal lengths to enable more depth in imagery. You also get 10-bit D-Log M and 10-bit D-Log HLG color modes to retain accurate color information with high dynamic range, even before color grading. But that’s not all. There’s a whole lot going for this drone: up to 46 minutes of flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, DJI’s latest O4 HD video transmission system, and many other flagship features.

The rare 20% discount, available on all DJI Air 3 drone combos in a limited-time deal, drops their price significantly. The Fly More Combo with RC 2, for instance, comes with additional batteries and a remote controller with a built-in screen for the most convenient and satisfying flying experience. Typically, it sells for $1,549. But right now, you can grab this combo for just $1,239, and save $310 in the process.

Similarly, the DJI Air 3 drone Fly More Combo with RC-N2 remote controller is available to buy for $1,079 in the ongoing deal instead of the usual $1,349, ensuring savings of $270. The RC-N2 is the successor to the N1 version that has been on the market for many years now.

And finally, the most affordable DJI Air 3 combo to snag right now is the one that drops the truly impressive aircraft to under $900. For a limited time, the Air 3 (RC-N2) with a single battery can be yours for only $879.

It’s worth mentioning that the Air 3 is also compatible with all the latest iterations of DJI’s first-person-view (FPV) headsets and motion-controlled joystick remotes for highly immersive flights.

