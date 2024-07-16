Man uses drone to catch cheating wife, goes viral

Representational image/Unsplash

A 33-year-old man in central China’s Hubei province turned to technology to uncover his wife’s infidelity, capturing the attention of social media. Known only by his surname, Jing, the tormented husband used a drone to confirm his suspicions after noticing his wife’s increasingly distant behavior over the past year.

According to South China Morning Post, Jing became alarmed by several changes in his wife’s routine, including her altered work schedule and frequent visits to her parents. Driven by suspicion, he decided to employ a drone to track her movements, leading to a shocking discovery.

Jing’s drone footage revealed that his wife was meeting her boss in a remote mountain hut, away from the prying eyes of colleagues and the boss’s wife, who also worked at the same factory.

Jing plans to use the evidence gathered by the drone to secure a divorce. “Her other man is her boss. The wife of the boss also works in the same factory, so it is inconvenient for them to have an affair there. My wife was forced to meet him in the wild,” Jing stated.

The story quickly went viral on Chinese social media platforms like Weibo, sparking widespread discussions about the role of technology in modern relationships. One user remarked, “It was a good idea to buy a drone. Without this tool, Jing would have never known he was being betrayed. That’s the magical function of technology.”

Another commented, “In this era of hi-tech, any lie will be debunked. So couples should stick to the principle of loyalty.”

