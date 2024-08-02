 Skip to main content

DJI releases new firmware updates for M3E drone series

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Aug 2 2024 - 12:13 am PT
dji mavic 3 enterprise drone remote id firmware update faa delay c2 class label

DJI has released new firmware updates for the Mavic 3 Enterprise drone series, which includes the Mavic 3E, Mavic 3T (thermal), and Mavic 3M (multispectral) drones. The fresh software packages make the drones even more efficient and user-friendly.

For both the Mavic 3E and 3T models, the new aircraft firmware, v10.01.00.14, introduces optimized obstacle avoidance performance. This enhancement ensures that flight tasks are smoother and safer, providing users with increased confidence during complex maneuvers. The update also brings v2.01.05.07 of the remote controller firmware, alongside updates for the DJI Pilot 2 App, now at v10.1.0.30, and DJI Assistant 2, v2.1.12.

One of the standout features in this update is the addition of a selectable flight start point in the Geometric Route. This feature allows users to set precise starting positions for their missions, enhancing the flexibility and accuracy of flight planning. Additionally, DJI FlightHub 2 now supports remote control of the gimbal and camera for the Mavic 3 Enterprise Series, allowing for more precise adjustments and better image-capturing capabilities.

The Mavic 3M also benefits from these improvements, with its own firmware updated to version 10.01.00.14 and the remote controller firmware matching the Mavic 3E and 3T at v2.01.05.07. This model also sees enhancements in the DJI Terra software, now updated to version 4.2.00, alongside the DJI Pilot 2 App and DJI Assistant 2 updates.

Read more: DJI M350 RTK drone, Zenmuse L2 get powerful new firmware updates

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

