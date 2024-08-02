 Skip to main content

DJI M350 RTK drone, Zenmuse L2 get powerful new firmware updates

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Aug 2 2024 - 12:42 am PT
Tech giant DJI has released substantial new firmware updates for the M350 RTK drone and Zenmuse L2 LiDAR payload, bringing an array of enhancements including support for Power Line Follow mode for the aircraft when using with the L2.

For the DJI M350 RTK platform, the aircraft firmware has been updated to version 10.01.00.09, along with the remote controller firmware at version 05.02.11.06. The DJI Pilot 2 App for Android now runs on version 10.1.0.30, ensuring smooth integration with the latest features.

Notably, the update introduces support for Power Line Follow mode when used with the Zenmuse L2 LiDAR payload. Power Line Follow is used for point cloud collection of power lines. The L2 can automatically identify wire channels and branch lines, and the aircraft will follow the selected power line to collect point cloud data.

Power Line Follow Mode with Zenmuse L2

Additionally, the D-RTK 2 Mobile Station firmware is now version 03.01.0000, with updates across various intelligent battery stations and Zenmuse payloads, including the H20/H20T, H20N, P1, L1, L2, H30/H30T, and more.

Meanwhile, the Zenmuse L2 firmware, now at version 03.00.00.05, includes several key fixes and optimizations. This update enhances LiDAR mapping, allowing for superior 3D model generation when used with DJI Terra. The Point Cloud live view display has been improved, reducing drafting during flight, and the synchronization strategy of radar time has been optimized to resolve occasional position issues. Additionally, the update addresses an issue with point cloud recording, ensuring that all necessary files are stored correctly. See the complete release notes here.

