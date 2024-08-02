DJI Zenmuse H30 series gets first firmware update since release

DJI has released a notable new firmware update for the Zenmuse H30 series, the company’s all-weather, multi-sensor flagship aerial payloads. The firmware, now at v10.01.07.03, introduces several key improvements and optimizations poised to elevate public safety missions and energy inspection tasks.

Released in May 2024, the Zenmuse H30 and H30T are versatile hybrid camera systems designed to integrate seamlessly with DJI’s M300 RTK and M350 RTK industrial drones. The H30T integrates five major modules: a wide-angle camera, zoom camera, infrared thermal camera, laser range finder, and NIR auxiliary light. The H30, meanwhile, features four modules: a wide-angle camera, a zoom camera, a laser range finder, and the NIR auxiliary light.

The fresh firmware package for the payloads brings a host of enhancements, beginning with the addition of automatic night scene level switching based on ambient brightness, provided the Auto Night Scene mode is enabled. This feature ensures optimal image quality in varying light conditions. Additionally, the update resolves an issue where the night scene level couldn’t be automatically enabled when the Pre-Rec mode was on, enhancing operational efficiency.

Significant optimizations have been made to photo alignment in High-Res Photo mode and visible-light camera image quality, ensuring sharper and more accurate imagery. The logic of video splitting has been improved, extending the maximum video length to 45 minutes. Panorama mode has been optimized to reduce shooting time, allowing for faster capture of wide-angle images.

Further fixes include addressing the time discrepancy issue in recorded video files when restarting the payload with Pre-Rec mode enabled, and ensuring the zoom camera reaches the preset zoom ratio during waypoint actions exceeding 200x zoom.

A new feature alerts users to storage fragmentation on the microSD card, prompting them to back up and format if necessary, ensuring smooth data management.

You can see the complete release notes here. And, as always, update all related firmware and software to the latest versions to fully benefit from these enhancements.

