Airspace Link has curated some of the best drone management tools out there

Airspace Link, a leading FAA-approved UAS Service Supplier for low-altitude airspace authorization, has unveiled the AirHub Portal Marketplace, a new addition to its AirHub Portal ecosystem. This platform offers a curated collection of drone planning, operations, and management tools and third-party integrations, aiming to simplify drone operations and create an integrated ecosystem for the industry and drone operators.

The AirHub Portal Marketplace streamlines access to over 100 Esri tools and thousands of data sets, enabling seamless application usage with a single login system. This simplifies account management and supports a wide range of stakeholders in drone integration, both recreationally and commercially.

Michael Healander, President and CEO of Airspace Link, emphasizes the company’s dedication to innovation in drone airspace management. He highlights the marketplace’s role in addressing diverse user needs, stating, “By bringing these custom tools and third-party integrations directly into AirHub Portal, we’re addressing a wide variety of user needs through specialized workflows.”

Building on Airspace Link’s mission to support safe drone integration into national airspace, the marketplace complements the FAA-approved AirHub Portal. This application combines the necessary functions for planning, managing, and operating drones.

The marketplace features applications such as Accipiter Radar for aerial monitoring, AeroDefense for drone detection solutions, and AlarisPro for fleet management. It also includes Dedrone’s airspace security solutions and Esri’s extensive GIS products. uAvionix offers navigation and surveillance solutions, while WhiteFox Defense provides drone airspace security.

In addition to these, custom apps like HexGen Surface Profile Insights and integration APIs are available. This comprehensive range of tools aims to simplify and enhance drone management, aligning with Airspace Link’s vision of advancing drone safety and integration on a large scale.

